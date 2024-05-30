Head of Global Sales & Marketing - Tool Flow Solutions
2024-05-30
Are you a visionary leader with a passion for software sales and marketing? Do you want to join an innovative and dynamic environment and help us become a world leader in our segment? If so, you might be the Head of Global Sales and Marketing we're looking for.
Some words about the division
Our newly established Tool Flow Solutions division, part of Sandvik Machining Solutions, comprises around 150 employees and two brands: CRIBWISE and TDM Systems. We act in a fast-paced software business, have a strong focus on growth and aim at becoming a world leader within our domain. Welcome to Sandvik!
Your mission
In this position, you take the responsibility for strategically overseeing and guiding the sales and marketing efforts across multiple software products and diverse market channels. You have a crucial role in aligning these efforts with our division's overall objectives, ensuring efficient and effective market penetration, and driving growth. To get there, you develop our sales and marketing organizations, fostering a culture of success and continuous improvement.
By developing comprehensive strategies, you maximize sales performance, enhance brand visibility, manage customer relationships, and ultimately drive customer retention. To secure a competitive market position and long-term business success, you ensure that the sales and marketing activities are not only cohesive but also adapt dynamically to changing market conditions and customer needs.
Further responsibilities include:
Establish sales objectives by forecasting and developing annual sales quotas; projecting expected sales volume and profit for existing and new products.
Oversee customer engagement and relationship-building activities, ensuring customers receive exceptional service and support.
Identify, develop, and optimize sales channels to maximize reach and efficiency.
Conduct thorough market research to understand customer trends, market conditions, and competitor activities. Use insights to inform strategic decisions and product development.
Define and track key performance indicators (KPIs) for sales and marketing activities, adjusting strategies as necessary to improve results, and reporting on sales and marketing performance to the divisional leadership team and board members.
Manage the budget for the sales and marketing departments, ensuring optimal allocation of resources to maximize ROI.
You report to the President of Tool Flow Solutions and are an active member of our management team. The location for this position is either one of or Swedish sites, Tübingen, Germany or Mebane, US. International travel is included in the job.
Your profile
We're looking for an experienced leader with a proven track record of sales management in the software business. Your background includes leading globalization and transformation of a sales and marketing organization, from strategy to execution, and managing a sales pipeline effectively.
Experience from the manufacturing industry and digital business models in the B2B environment is beneficial. Your experience is backed by a relevant university degree or equivalent knowledge. Since we're a global business, you need great communication skills in verbal and written English.
We highly value your personal qualities - you have strong analytical and conceptual skills, can negotiate effectively and confidently, and are eager to learn new topics and technologies. You should also have a proactive and inspiring personality, a "can-do" attitude, and excellent presentation and communication skills.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. We invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Gabriella Huss, Executive Talent Acquisition Expert, at gabriella.huss@sandvik.com
We have already decided on what advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts.
Hiring Manager: Oskar Edqvist, President of Tool Flow Solutions
Union contacts - Sweden
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70 261 04 82
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70 616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 222 48 55
How to apply
Please send us your application through our application system as soon as possible and no later than June 16th, 2024. Job ID: R0067819. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail.
Our recruitment process is open and fair - we welcome all applicants and evaluate every unique application in line with the specified requirements profile, to find the best match for the position. To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.nordic@sandvik.com
Sandvik Manufacturing and Machining Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global market-leading manufacturer of tools and tooling systems for advanced industrial metal cutting. The business area also comprises the areas of additive manufacturing and digital manufacturing solutions. In 2023, sales were approximately 49 billion SEK with about 20,300 employees.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-16
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
Storviltsgatan 10
115 47 STOCKHOLM
Gasverket Stockholm Jobbnummer
8716381