We are now looking for a Head of Category (Apparel, Footwear, Hardware) to join our team at Haglöfs on a fixed-term basis from January 2026 to January 2027.
In this role, you will own the category vision, using consumer insights and market knowledge to ensure our collections are both relevant and commercially strong.
You will work closely with the Product, Marketing, Sales, and Operations teams, leading the category team and supporting the execution of strategies.
Reporting to the Chief Product Director, this role requires strategic thinking, operational precision, and a passion for creating products that inspire people to explore the outdoors.
Your Responsibilities
Category Strategy & Leadership
Define and execute long-term and seasonal category strategies in line with Haglöfs brand vision and business goals.
Drive consumer and market relevance through insights, trend analysis, product knowledge and excellence.
Lead and inspire a cross-functional team to deliver category success from concept to market launch.
Balance growth, profitability, and range efficiency to ensure strong commercial and brand performance.
Ensure clear ownership and development of the internal critical path, securing alignment and accountability across all key functions from concept to delivery.
Product & Innovation
Guide the product creation process, ensuring innovation meets both consumer needs and commercial goals.
Drive sustainability initiatives within the category, ensuring alignment with Haglöfs' long-term environmental goals.
Understand and manage data flow through different systems to optimize visibility, accuracy, and efficiency across the full product lifecycle.
Go-To-Market & Performance
Own forecasting, pricing, and GTM process and alignment to ensure smooth and impactful launches.
Represent the category at key milestones and external events, ensuring consistency and quality across markets.
Team & Collaboration
Lead, coach, and develop a high-performing team while fostering a collaborative, brand-driven culture.
Partner closely with Sales, Marketing, and Operations to ensure unified execution and strong results.
Budget & Delivery
Manage the category's team budget and secure on-time, in-full delivery across all projects and milestones.
Skills & Experience
10+ years of experience in category management, product strategy, or a similar leadership role - ideally within the outdoor industry.
Proven track record of driving category growth through consumer insight and market-driven strategies.
Strong understanding of product development, pricing, and go-to-market processes.
Experience with data management and systems integration.
Experience leading cross-functional teams and managing complex, multi-market projects.
Fluent in English
Possibility of travelling might be required
If you're a strategic and analytical professional with a commercial mindset and a genuine passion for the outdoors, you'll thrive in this role. You lead with clarity and empathy, bringing people together to achieve common goals. You enjoy working in a dynamic, cross-functional environment where collaboration and adaptability are key, and you know how to turn consumer insights into clear strategies and strong results.
This fixed term employment is based in Haglöfs Head office in Alvik, Stockholm. We review applications on an ongoing basis, so apply today and step into your next adventure with us! Så ansöker du
