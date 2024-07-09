Head of Accounting
Manta Marine Technologies offers a comprehensive portfolio of cutting-edge technologies to enable a greener maritime industry. These range from Vessel Optimization solutions - such as FuelOpt, Route Pilot AI and Fleet Analytics - to turnkey shore power solutions and Lifecycle Services.
Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, with offices in Sweden, Poland and China, Manta Marine Technologies works closely with ship-owners, yards, and naval architects to advance sustainable shipping.
We are seeking an engaging and experienced Head of Accounting to join our team and support our financial growth and sustainability goals.
Job Summary:
The Head of Accounting will lead the company Finance Team in Gothenburg, overseeing day-to-day financial operations, ensuring regulatory compliance, and providing strategic financial support to the CFO and the broader organisation. This role requires a seasoned professional with a strong background in accounting, industry-specific experience, and a passion for sustainability. The successful candidate will demonstrate strong leadership, technical expertise, and the ability to drive financial performance in alignment with our company's mission. The Head of Accounting reports to the CFO.
Key Responsibilities:
Financial Management: Oversee all accounting operations including Billing, A/R, A/P, GL, Cost and Inventory Accounting, and Revenue Recognition.
Compliance and Risk Management: Ensure compliance with GAAP, IFRS, and other relevant regulations. Implement and maintain robust internal controls and risk management processes.
Strategic Planning: Develop and manage annual budgets, forecasts, and financial models to support the CFO and Management in strategic planning and decision-making.
Leadership: Lead and mentor the Finance team, fostering a collaborative performance culture. Provide training and professional development opportunities.
Reporting and Auditing: Prepare financial statements, reports, and analyses for management, board of directors, and other stakeholders. Coordinate and manage internal and external audits, ensuring accurate and timely completion across all geographies
Technological Proficiency: Leverage accounting software and financial systems to streamline and improve work processes; work to enhance data accuracy and efficiency.
Stakeholder Communication: Effectively communicate financial information to internal and external stakeholders, including presentations to senior management and the board of directors.
Qualifications:
Master's degree in Accounting, Finance, or related field; ACCA, CA or equivalent certification preferred.
Minimum of 10 years of progressive accounting experience, with at least 5 years in a leadership role. Strong knowledge of GAAP, IFRS, and other relevant accounting standards, including group reporting and consolidation of units from different countries
Full proficiency in English (Manta Marine's work language) and a Scandinavian language is required
Experience in the green technology and/or maritime industry is highly desirable.
Proven experience in financial planning, analysis, and decision-making.
Strong team management, communication and interpersonal skills.
Proficiency with accounting software (e.g., SAP, Oracle) and advanced MS Office / Excel skills.
Commitment to sustainability and environmentally responsible practices.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are invited to submit their resume and cover letter outlining their qualifications and experience to ebba.folkesson@mantamarine.com
. Please include "Head of Accounting Application" in the subject line.
Application deadline: Friday August 23rd. We will review the applications after the deadline.
Manta Marine Technologies is an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.
