Head chef - Basta Gävle!
2025-09-01
Ciao Ragazzi
Dream big and join the squadra!
Basta is a casual dining restaurant brand, offering great guest experiences in beautifully designed places. With a colorful inspiration from the narrow streets of Amalfi up to the north of Milano, we are proud of our generous food and an authentic Italian hospitality.
About Us
Urban Italian Group is the creative's behind the popular Basta casual dining concept and the sophisticated Florentine brand. With 11 restaurants across Sweden and Spain, we serve authentic Italian hospitality to over 3,000 guests daily. Our diverse team of 500 culinary professionals from 53 nationalities is as dynamic as our menu. Blending passion, innovation, and a love for great food.
Our Restaurants:
Basta - Our casual dining restaurant brand, offering great guest experiences in beautifully designed places, focused around great value for the guests. Instagram
Florentine - Florentine on the other hand is an international upscale casual dining Trattoria offering culinary experiences in a glamorous setting straight from the Italian movie scene. Instagram | Instagram Marbella
Our culture and values
We value everyone within our team and are really grateful you are here. We believe each of us contributes to the well being of our ecosystem. This goes beyond just serving people, we take people in and truly look after them; guests and team alike. Our core values: Passion, Trust, Entrepreneurship & Authenticity are our guiding light in everything we do.
About You and The Role
We're looking for a talented Head Chef who knows their way around à la carte menus and has a real passion for cooking, especially Italian cuisine. If you love working with high quality ingredients from Italy and Sweden and enjoy creating dishes from scratch, this is the place for you. You'll be leading a team in a fast-paced kitchen where high standards are the norm, so being a team player with great attention to detail is key. Experience in Italian cooking & high volume kitchen operations are a big plus, and if you're all about bringing creativity and quality to the table, we'd love to chat with you!
Main responsibilities as Head chef:
Supervise and take part in the preparation and production of all food products
Inspect all food and products are consistently prepare and serve according to the restaurant's recipes, portioning, cooking and serving standards
Inspect products quality during and after preparation, and make adjustments as required
Schedule and manage kitchen staff shifts
Control kitchen costs to ensure that the restaurant meets budget and increase profitability
Monitor ordering and receiving food products and other supplies as required for daily operations
Planning & leading the recruitment process of BOH team members according to business needs
Ensure that kitchen staff is trained according to company standards
Create new standards and procedures for all aspects of kitchen operations where existing quality standards don't meet or exceed guests expectations
Ensure that the kitchen complies with health and safety regulations
Ensure that all equipment is kept clean and in excellent working conditions through personal inspection and by following the kitchens preventive maintenance programs
Plan and develop menus in coordination with the Group head chef
Observe compliance with the company's policies and procedures, as well as, governmental laws and regulations
Control kitchen maintenance, repairs and other related expenses
These tasks require attention to detail, great leadership, analytical & time management skills, and the ability to work effectively in a fast-paced environment to consistently produce exquisite dishes and create a world class working environment.
What We Offer
Joining Urban Italian Group means becoming part of a vibrant, forward-thinking family where creativity meets collaboration:
Growth & Vision: Be at the forefront of developing one of Scandinavia's fastest-growing hospitality brands.
Leadership Impact: Inspire and influence a dynamic team, leaving your mark on operations across multiple brands.
Competitive Rewards: Enjoy a market-leading salary paired with performance-based bonuses.
Professional Development: Access resources and training designed to elevate your culinary and leadership expertise.
A Strong and Supportive Foundation: With our dedicated team behind you, cultivate a positive and thriving kitchen environment.
Our Trophy Cabinet
Diversity price 2023 (51 different nationalities within our family)
Top 10 most booked restaurants in Stockholm 2023
Best Sweden's Vegan Pizza 2024
Sweden's Best F&B Concept 2025
Best Restaurant in Marbella 2025: awarded by Vogue Spain for our rooftop concept Cielo by Florentine Ersättning
