Head Chef - Basta Gävle!
Restaurang Basta Falun AB / Kockjobb / Gävle Visa alla kockjobb i Gävle
2026-03-10
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Restaurang Basta Falun AB i Gävle
, Falun
, Uppsala
, Borlänge
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Dream Big - Join Basta!
Basta is a casual dining restaurant brand, offering great guest experiences in beautifully designed places. With a colourful inspiration from the narrow streets of Amalfi up to the north of Milano, we are proud of our generous food and an authentic Italian hospitality. The concept is a part of Urban Italian Group (UIG) and we are a family of 350 amazing people that keeps growing, serving over 3000 guests daily across our 11 trattorias.
About You & The Role
This role is for a Head Chef who takes pride in doing things properly and building strong results over time.
You will lead a structured, high-volume kitchen with clear standards and defined ways of working. The days are busy and demanding, and the responsibility is constant, but the satisfaction comes from seeing the kitchen perform consistently, the team grow, and quality stay high even under pressure. Your success shows in calm services, disciplined execution, and a team that knows what good looks like.
Progress here doesn't come from fast titles or constant change. It comes from consistency, feedback, and owning the operation day after day. Head Chefs who do well enjoy setting direction, developing people, enforcing standards, and taking full responsibility for how the kitchen performs, not just during service but over time.
If you value real ownership, clear expectations, and the feeling of finishing a service knowing the kitchen worked well because of your leadership and structure, this environment will suit you.
Key Responsibilities
Kitchen Leadership & Operations
Lead and participate in the preparation and production of all food
Ensure all dishes are prepared and presented according to recipes, portioning, and quality standards
Monitor food quality during and after preparation, making adjustments when needed
Team Management
Schedule and manage kitchen staff shifts in line with budgets
Recruit, train, and develop BOH team members in line with business needs
Quality, Safety & Compliance
Ensure the kitchen complies with all health and safety regulations
Maintain equipment in excellent condition through inspections and preventive maintenance
Financial & Administrative Responsibility
Control kitchen costs, staff & food costs, contributing to overall restaurant profitability
Manage ordering and receiving of food and kitchen supplies
Menu & Concept Development
Plan and develop menus in collaboration with the Group Head Chef
Improve standards and procedures when existing ones do not meet guest expectations
Key Requirements
Strong leadership skills
Ability to perform consistently in a high-volume environment
Proficient financial awareness and cost understanding
Ability to build and maintain a world-class team culture
Excellent time management
Benefits
Our team is full of big hearted and incredibly talented colleagues who will make sure you feel very welcomed from day one.
Competitive market salary + tips
Average of 40 hours a week
Housing (T&Cs applies)
Seasonal and permanent contracts
5000 SEK referral bonus scheme for introducing a successful colleague
Best on the market growth opportunities
Regular performance reviews and salary evaluations
Full onboarding, cross training and tailored career development plan
The unforgettable annual UIG Gala party and team nights out
International trips and possibility to work abroad
Friends for life
What We Offer
Joining Urban Italian Group means becoming part of a vibrant, forward-thinking family where creativity meets collaboration:
Growth & Vision: Be at the forefront of developing one of Scandinavia's fastest-growing hospitality brands.
Leadership Impact: Inspire and influence a dynamic team, leaving your mark on operations across multiple brands.
Competitive Rewards: Enjoy a market-leading salary paired with performance-based bonuses.
Professional Development: Access resources and training designed to elevate your culinary and leadership expertise.
A Strong and Supportive Foundation: With our dedicated team behind you, cultivate a positive and thriving kitchen environment. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7363924-1885323". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Restaurang Basta Falun AB
(org.nr 559070-7864), https://jobb.urbanitaliangroup.se
Drottninggatan 18 (visa karta
)
803 20 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Basta Jobbnummer
9789213