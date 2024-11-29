Harmonic Analysis Engineer For Hvdc
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika
2024-11-29
HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) is a product group in Hitachi Energy, which develops, manufactures and sells DC transmission systems on a global market. HVDC technology is for example used to transmit electricity over long distances and to connect offshore windfarms. Please find out more about our world leading technology at https://www.hitachienergy.com/offering/product-and-system/hvdc
This advertisement is for two project engineer positions for the Harmonic Analysis group at HVDC. Both entry level and experienced candidates are of interest, do therefore not hesitate to apply even if you do not fulfill all requirements! Most important for this role is your engineering mindset and your willingness to learn and explore new areas.
Your responsibilities
Participate and collaborate in project groups, responsible for electrical system design of HVDC converter stations. Be responsible for harmonic related studies <15 kHz and compliance measurements during commissioning.
Evaluate whether specified harmonic power quality requirements can be fulfilled; and analyze small-signal stability in the harmonic range (harmonic stability); when connecting HVDC station to the network or windfarm. If necessary, propose active or passive mitigation measures such as harmonic filters or harmonic dampers.
Calculate harmonic stresses in all HVDC station main circuit equipments and evaluate whether mitigation measures or re-designs are required due to excessive harmonic stresses.
Develop small tools in e.g., Excel, MATLAB or Python to effectively analyze and process large amount of data for your study work.
Effectively participate in negotiations, internally and with customers or suppliers. Where you can present your work and discuss challenges and path forward on a higher level.
Write clear technical reports describing your complex study work in a professional manner.
Participate in conferences and standardization work groups in your field within the international engineering communities.
Living Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
You hold a bachelor or master's degree in Electrical or Electronic Engineering or Engineering Physics.
You have a general understanding of electrical power systems and its equipments.
You can model and analyze electrical circuits in frequency-domain - by hand and via computer - and understand how multi-phase systems can be analyzed using modes.
You encounter problems with a practical mindset, understanding that models and calculations are estimations. But also, that input data could be arbitrary and that some requirements must be challenged and discussed with customer to solve real problems.
You are a team player with excellent communication and report writing skills.
Programming experience in MATLAB is highly beneficial.
Experience of EMT tools like PSCAD is advantageous.
Fluent in English both written and verbal.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Welcome to apply before 3rd of October! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so do not delay - apply today!
Recruiting manager Casper Karlsson, casper.x.karlsson@hitachienergy.com
Recruiting manager Casper Karlsson, casper.x.karlsson@hitachienergy.com will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions should be directed to Talent Partner Fredrik Söder fredrik.soder@hitachienergy.com
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
771 80 LUDVIKA Arbetsplats
