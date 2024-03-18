Hardware Product Developer
2024-03-18
Hardware Product Developer - Safety By Cilia
Location: Stockholm, Östermalm (or remote)
Type: Full-time, Permanent
Work Flexibility: Flexible hours and remote work options available
About Us:
Safety By Cilia stands at the cutting edge of personal safety innovations, blending stylish jewelry with advanced protective technology. Our designs, enhanced by our proprietary app, deliver comprehensive safety features aimed at assault prevention, evidence collection, and community support. Discover more about our commitment to safety and design at https://safetybycilia.se/.
We're Seeking:
A skilled Product Developer with a passion for advancing personal safety technology. Based in Stockholm, this position offers the flexibility of remote work and adaptable schedules.
Your Mission:
Design & Development: Craft wearables using CAD tools like Fusion 360, integrating injection molding and electronic elements.
Materials Selection & Sustainability: Choose sustainable, durable materials ensuring our products are beautiful, user-friendly, and scalable in production.
Assurance & Market Fit: Execute tests to spot any design flaws, readying our products for the marketplace. Focus on the design's market viability and customer needs.
Collaborative Integration: Partner with our Embedded Product Developer to ensure flawless electronic integration, boosting both product functionality and user satisfaction.
Feedback-Driven Improvement: Lead the collection of customer insights to refine existing designs, ensuring our solutions genuinely meet user requirements.
Component Selection: You'll be responsible for choosing all components, ensuring the final product is efficient, cost-effective, and aligned with our quality standards.
Iterative Design: Utilize customer feedback and rigorous quality testing to continuously improve our products, enhancing user satisfaction and safety.
Who We Need:
A tech visionary, detail-oriented and dedicated to continual learning within product and hardware development.
A minimum of two years in product development, particularly in hardware.
Your Expertise:
Proficient in 3D modeling, particularly Fusion 360.
Knowledgeable in injection molding processes and their constraints.
A bachelor's degree (or equivalent) in Product Development, Industrial Design, or Electronics.
Experience with PCB design and embedded systems is beneficial, particularly in wearables or similar compact electronics.
Bachelor degree in engineering design or mechanical engineering
What We Offer:
A chance to significantly shape the future of an innovative company.
A competitive salary, flexible scheduling, and remote work capabilities.
A role within a dynamic team committed to safety and innovation.
Are you interested and want to know more?
Send your application together with your CV! In this recruitment process, Safety by Cilia collaborates with Jobway AB. Any questions can be answered by recruitment consultant Nicklas Thorstenson, nicklas.thorstenson@jobway.se
, 0735 16 52 40 or Oscar Thiele, oscar.thiele@jobway.se
073 581 18 04. We apply continuous selection and the position can therefore be filled within the application deadline. Your application is treated confidentially. Ersättning
Månadslön - Fast lön
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-19
