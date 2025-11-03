Hardware Engineer Optics & Electronics

We are looking for a driven and curious Hardware Engineer who wants to work at the forefront of technology, developing advanced optical and electronic systems for high-voltage environments. You will join an international team working on innovative solutions in the energy sector - where theory meets practical engineering.

About the Role
As a Hardware Engineer, you will be responsible for the design, testing, and development of optical and electronic components and fiber systems. You will also support production and take part in troubleshooting, verification, and improvement projects. The role combines both laboratory and analytical work - perfect for someone who enjoys alternating between hands-on problem solving and technical analysis.
Main Responsibilities
Manage product requirements and take part in technical investigations


Conduct lab testing for qualification and failure analysis


Work on the design and development of optical components and systems


Support production and assembly teams with testing and troubleshooting


Contribute to improvements in work processes and documentation

Your Profile
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electronics, Electrical Engineering, or Optics


Minimum 3-5 years of experience from a fiber optics, electronics, or test lab environment


Hands-on experience in design, testing, and troubleshooting of electronic or optical systems


Familiarity with test equipment such as oscilloscopes, measuring instruments, and computer-controlled systems


Experience with test automation (e.g., LabVIEW, Python) is a strong plus


Strong understanding of both practical and theoretical aspects of electronics


Fluent in English, both written and spoken - Swedish is an advantage



Location: Ludvika, Sweden
Start date: As agreed
Scope: Full-time, long-term assignment
Application

Does this sound like the right opportunity for you? Apply today - selection is ongoing. For questions, please contact the responsible recruiter at A-hub.

