Hardware Engineer Optics & Electronics
A Hub AB / Elektronikjobb / Ludvika Visa alla elektronikjobb i Ludvika
2025-11-03
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos A Hub AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
, Borlänge
, Falun
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a driven and curious Hardware Engineer who wants to work at the forefront of technology, developing advanced optical and electronic systems for high-voltage environments. You will join an international team working on innovative solutions in the energy sector - where theory meets practical engineering.
About the Role
As a Hardware Engineer, you will be responsible for the design, testing, and development of optical and electronic components and fiber systems. You will also support production and take part in troubleshooting, verification, and improvement projects. The role combines both laboratory and analytical work - perfect for someone who enjoys alternating between hands-on problem solving and technical analysis.
Main Responsibilities
Manage product requirements and take part in technical investigations
Conduct lab testing for qualification and failure analysis
Work on the design and development of optical components and systems
Support production and assembly teams with testing and troubleshooting
Contribute to improvements in work processes and documentation
Your Profile
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electronics, Electrical Engineering, or Optics
Minimum 3-5 years of experience from a fiber optics, electronics, or test lab environment
Hands-on experience in design, testing, and troubleshooting of electronic or optical systems
Familiarity with test equipment such as oscilloscopes, measuring instruments, and computer-controlled systems
Experience with test automation (e.g., LabVIEW, Python) is a strong plus
Strong understanding of both practical and theoretical aspects of electronics
Fluent in English, both written and spoken - Swedish is an advantage
Location: Ludvika, Sweden
Start date: As agreed
Scope: Full-time, long-term assignment
Application
Does this sound like the right opportunity for you? Apply today - selection is ongoing. For questions, please contact the responsible recruiter at A-hub. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare A Hub AB
(org.nr 559177-9656), https://a-hub.se Arbetsplats
A-hub Kontakt
Elina Petrakos elina@a-hub.se Jobbnummer
9585226