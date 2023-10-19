Hardware Engineer
2023-10-19
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Are you interested in being part of a great team, working with and being responsible for developing our powertrain Test Environment and Real-time Platform? Then this is the right position for you - Take the opportunity to join in and influence the future of powertrain development as a Hardware Engineer!
Our department
We at ENETE and in Real-time Platform work every day on a journey that involves major technological steps in more efficient drivelines, emissions impact, and solutions for electrification. As a Hardware Engineer, you will gain a broad knowledge of the control system with a good overview of how the functions are connected. We are on a journey to a global and common platform and our powertrain lab is expanding with exciting products coming up. We value humility, creativity, and critical thinking in our quest to provide Scania and TRATON with top solutions.
Our team
We are a highly motivated and skilled team that considers each other's ideas and supports each other whenever needed. We work in an agile way and strive to continuously improve our working methods. The team is good at onboarding new employees so that they feel welcome. We like to do activities together and have several focus days per year to plan our work and develop as a team. Besides this, we plan with the rest of the Real-time Platform every 10th week in order to keep our work focused and
We offer
We can offer you a dynamic workplace with diverse and challenging tasks. We can also provide you with an individual development plan, so you can reach your goals and receive the right support along the way. Scania offers many opportunities to develop your career both domestically as well as internationally. The professional development of our employees is a priority for us, so education via both internal and external courses is encouraged and supported. In addition to career and development opportunities, we can offer you other benefits such as free training at Scania's own health center Gröndal, or a wellness allowance. You will also be offered performance bonuses, occupational pension, flexible working hours, the opportunity to lease a car through the company, and much more. Scania also organizes several events throughout the year where family and friends are always welcome. If you live in Stockholm, we also offer a direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje with Scania Jobexpress.
Your assignment
As a hardware Engineer, you are responsible for designing and cabling our powertrain rigs for products in the whole TRATON group (MAN, Scania, Navistar, and VW truck and bus).
Your main tasks will consist of:
• Maintaining ETAS HW and dSpace HW
• Build and design new HIL rigs
• Upgrade existing HW based on requirements for ECU
• Cabling
Tools and techniques that you will use:
• Eplan
• ETAS LCO
• ETAS RTPC
• Scalexio
In this position, it is required to be in place, as the work is done in our Powertrain Lab.
Is this you?
To succeed in this role we believe that you are able to design and work with electronic components
You should have the ability to plan and design sustainable and technical solutions that provide our users with the required and needed test environments. Therefore you should be good at and enjoy working in a team of very motivated people who like to reach common goals.
We would also like that..
• You have a bachelor's or master's degree in engineering, preferably within mechatronics, electronics, or equivalent work experience.
• You have at least 3 years of work experience as a Hardware Engineer.
• You have experience or a good understanding of Electronic Control Units.
• You have experience working in the automotive industry.
• You write and speak fluently in English. If you write and speak fluently in Swedish, it is a merit.
Knowledge about Scania's electrical system ETAS, dSpace, or other HIL solutions is also highly meritorious.
At Scania, we are dedicated to building a diverse, inclusive, and authentic workplace, so if you're excited about this role but your past experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. You may be just the right candidate for this or other roles! We hire for attitude and train for skills.
Further information
If you would like to learn more about the position please contact Stefano Natali (Group Manager, Test Environments), at 08-55380924 or stefano.natali@scania.com
.
Application
Your application should include a CV, personal letter, and education certificate. Please apply as soon as possible but no later than 2023-11-02. Ongoing selection and competency-based interviews will take place during the application period, the position may be filled before the end of the application period.
We use logic and personality tests in our selection process and a background check may be conducted for this position.
Welcome to apply - We are looking forward to reading your application!
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
