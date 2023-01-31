Group Manager BMS and Electrical System Design
Take the opportunity to join the transition into sustainable transport with the leader in sustainable transportation and change the world.
This is us, your new colleagues at Electromobility
The Electromobility Department is responsible for developing electromobility solutions and to secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. This organization develops and drives the electromobility product portfolio for Trucks & Buses as well as creating opportunities for all business areas within the Volvo Group. We are growing to shape the future!
A key component within the electrified powertrain is the Energy Storage System (ESS). At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the ESS, from advanced engineering, product development into the maintenance phase.
We now recruiting a Group Manager BMS and Electrical System Design
In this position, you will be part of the Battery Management System Management team, an organization dedicated to technology as well as empowering and developing our employees. We always use customer satisfaction as the ultimate performance measurement.
You will be part of an agile and approachable organization with skilled teams consisting of passionate people. It is crucial to be able to work in a flat team structure that values collaboration and mutual growth. We work in an optimistic atmosphere, where joy, knowledge sharing, and openness are key characteristics. With us, you will have a diverse, friendly and open-minded team on your side, always providing you the help needed to manage tasks you cannot imagine today.
Overview of Main tasks
We are looking for a new leader for the team that is technology driven. You will need to be comfortable leading change and being customer oriented.
You will need to be a supportive coach and mentor for both the team as a whole and the individuals within it.
As a leader you need to ensure the right pre-requisites are available for the team to deliver according to requirements, quality and time plans.
Previous experience being a leader is essencial as well as having several years of experience in any of the following fields: system and function design, electrical architecture or Embedded Software development of battery systems, automotive, functional safety and Cyber Security.
We are working on the cutting edge of technology and therefore the ability to adapt and operate in a work environment were agile and lean principles are applied will be essential for daily practical applications.
Responsibilities:
Overall responsible for the system design of the battery management system and multi-battery management functions including Functional Safety and Cyber Security.
Manage a group engineers working with defining the system architecture and functional requirements of the battery management system and Multi-battery management functions.
Through technical leadership on a holistic level, you will secure products with high customer value throughout its lifecycle.
As a manager you will lead the overall cooperation with the other functions to secure aligned plans short- and long term
Who are you? Are we a perfect match?
To be able to fully enjoy this position you should be ambitious, energetic and a communicative leader with an entrepreneurial mind-set creating strong business relations. Since the area is in an early phase, it is important that you are flexible and enjoy working in a changing environment.
Qualifications
Masters degree (Msc) or equivalent
Fluent in spoken and written English (company language is English)
Strong drive and energy level with ability to create a high performing working culture
A leader with courage and integrity who can lead and drive changes together with the team
Team oriented with proven interest in people development
Experience from product development, mechatronic systems, Control System and function development
Result oriented and always looking for improvements in our way of working
Experience from Battery Management System
Previous leadership experience is a merit
Communicative and with good influencing skills
You will be part of a cross-functional and international environment, with English as a natural language for written and spoken communication. Personal fit will be of great importance in this recruitment, as we are actively working to build a diverse team in terms of experience, gender and backgrounds.
Does this sound like your next challenge?
Please apply as soon as possible as interviews will be held continuously.
For further information, please contact:
Antoinette Bode-Higgerson, Talent Advisorantoinette.bode-higgerson@consultant-volvo.com
