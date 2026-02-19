Group AI Adoption Lead
What do the Shinkansen high speed railway in Japan, Burj Khalifa in UAE, NASA space probes and offshore wind turbines have in common? They are prime examples of constructions with constant vibrations causing stress on the applications which, if not secured properly, jeopardizes safety. Most people don't devote a thought to bolts loosening - but we do. Every minute. Every hour. All day. All Year. Our promise to build connections that last goes beyond manufacturing the best bolting technologies to expert support and pioneering digital solutions.
Nord-Lock Group is accelerating its journey into value-creating and responsible use of artificial intelligence. To support this transformation, we are now looking for a Group AI Adoption Lead working out of the Gothenburg Head Office. A both strategic and hands-on role that will strengthen our AI maturity and enable teams across the organization to work smarter, faster, and more innovatively.
About the Role
In this role, you will be a key driver of AI adoption across Nord-Lock Group. Your primary mission is to support our organization in leveraging the potential of AI, apply it in practical ways, and build a culture where experimentation and continuous learning are encouraged-while ensuring alignment with our overall strategy, IT security, and IT architecture principles.
You will establish and lead our global AI community, support employees in building AI skills, and act as a central coordinator for ongoing and planned AI initiatives. You will also contribute to our long-term AI governance, strategy, and roadmap, working closely with Group IT, leadership teams, and functions across the business.
The role reports directly to the Head of Strategy & M&A and is based at our Head Office in Gothenburg, with some travel expected (approximately 10-20 days per year), potentially increasing as global implementation progresses.
Key responsibilities
This role covers four main areas.
First, you will work with AI adoption and capability building by building and leading our AI community, helping employees learn how to use AI tools, and creating an environment where people feel safe to test, try, and learn.
Second, you will lead the change journey as our organization learns when and how AI can be used to create tangible business value, driving momentum while navigating differing levels of readiness, ambition, and concern across teams. You ensure that adoption happens responsibly and at a pace aligned with our business priorities, cybersecurity requirements, and overall direction.
Third, you will handle AI initiative coordination by keeping track of all AI activities across the Group, making sure projects and prototypes move forward, and helping teams stay aligned on priorities and collaboration.
Finally, you will contribute to AI governance and strategy, setting up and leading our AI Steering Committee, helping set direction and priorities, and supporting the development of our long-term AI framework, strategy, and ways to measure value.
Your Profile
You bring a mix of technical understanding, communication skills, and the ability to drive change across an organization. We believe you have:
• A bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Data Science, IT, or equivalent experience (a Master's or MBA is a plus).
• Knowledge & passion about AI and machine learning and how they are used in real-world settings.
• Experience and proven ability to lead complex organizational change driven by emerging technologies that reshape processes, roles, or collaboration patterns, and to bring people with you through such shifts.
• The ability to explain complex topics in a clear and engaging way to different audiences.
• Experience coordinating several initiatives in a cross-functional environment.
• A structured, pragmatic, and analytical approach, combined with curiosity and a willingness to learn.
• Self-sufficient and proactive, with the judgment to operate in ambiguity, create structure where little exists, and move work forward based on high-level direction.
• Strong communication skills in English.
Join Us
At Nord-Lock Group, you will join a stable and developing company with modern offices and a work environment where safety and well-being are priorities. Through our collective agreements, we offer solid benefits such as insurance, additional time off, wellness allowances, and regular staff activities.
We value diversity and believe that different perspectives lead to better solutions and a more enjoyable workplace. With a wide range of competencies across the organization, you will have strong opportunities to develop your skills while contributing to meaningful progress.
If you are seeking a professional and supportive environment where you can grow and make a real impact, especially in advancing our responsible and value-creating use of AI, we look forward to hearing from you. You are welcome to submit your application no later than 2026-03-06.
For questions about the role, please contact the Head of Strategy & M&A, Viktor Mårdström, viktor.mardstrom@nord-lock.com
Nord-Lock Group
Nord-Lock Group is a global leader in bolting and engineering solutions. Our people are experts in the lifecycle of secure bolted joints, innovators at the forefront of digital solutions and committed to doing business with respect for people and planet. Our brands are all at the forefront of their respective technologies: Nord-Lock® wedge-locking washers, Superbolt® mechanical tensioners, Boltight® hydraulic tensioners, Expander® System pivot pins, and Energy Bolting safety-critical fasteners.
Nord-Lock Group is owned by the Nasdaq OMX Stockholm-listed company Investment AB Latour and employs 800 people in over 30 countries across the globe.
