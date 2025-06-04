Graphic Designer
2025-06-04
Is Graphic Design your thing, and do you have previous experience in a similar role?
Are you forward-thinking, working with curiosity and ambition to find smart solutions using new systems and AI tools? Do you want to be part of a company with a higher purpose - to empower and inspire women everywhere? We're looking for a Graphic Designer to join our head office, located right in the heart of Gothenburg (at the Central Station!).
Your role in our team
You will be part of the Commercial Marketing department, within our production team.
A team made up of different roles, working together globally to manage communication and optimise the customer experience across all markets.
With your specialist skills as a Graphic Designer, you will produce and optimise both digital and print content - in all local languages, across defined channels and formats. In your role, you'll work with predefined tasks and actions based on the sales and marketing plan, as well as requests from various departments across the company.
As a Graphic Designer, you ensure that our campaigns and activities are supported by strong, creative content. You also take an active role in continuously improving our communication to maximise its impact.
Is this you?
Are you someone who is forward-thinking and always one step ahead? Then we believe you'll be a great fit for this role! You approach your work with curiosity and ambition, always looking for new ways to apply systems and AI solutions to continuously develop the role.
We believe you have experience working in sales and in an omni-channel retail organisation, where data is a key driver.
You have a strong interest in communication. You thrive when things move quickly and change from one day to the next. You enjoy being in a role where you can see the effects of your actions through analysis and follow-up.
Your great ability to organise will be appreciated. You enjoy working in an ever-changing environment, where you get to grow, learn new things, and work with colleagues from different parts of a company. Leading yourself, being active in your own development, and giving and receiving feedback are all things you know well. You are curious about digital tools and how they can support you and help you improve your work. You believe in togetherness, and you are motivated by the possibility to make an impact. Also, this probably sounds like you:
Academic degree in Graphic Production or equivalent experience working with digital communication in an e-commerce business
Swedish and English, both spoken and written
Experience with software programmes such as Adobe Creative Cloud
Experience with different e-mail systems like Adobe Campaign/Voyado
Experience with web content management systems like SDL/Hygraph
Basic knowledge of CSS3 and HTML5
Basic understanding of digital marketing and SEO
Experience leveraging AI-powered tools and solutions
We are Lindex.
A growing global fashion company from Sweden. Our dedication to women, sustainability, and the customer runs through everything we do. It's a focus we carry in every step going forward. We are in the middle of an exciting transformation - best described as becoming a global and sustainable fashion company, where being digital comes naturally at every step.
Everything we do is powered by people, and we believe in doing things together - because that's when we can have a greater impact. This mindset, combined with the determination and innovative spirit of our teams, has consistently driven us to deliver positive financial results. If you value flexibility and teamwork, just like we do, you'll feel right at home. We offer a hybrid work setup, with your primary work location at our Gothenburg head office and the option to work remotely when possible. If this resonates with you, then we're probably a great match.
Do you have a good feeling about this and want to join our journey?
Apply today - we can't wait to get to know more about you. Since we're eager to find the right person to join our team, we will apply continuous selection. This means we might close the process before the stated end date.
