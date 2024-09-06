Graphic Designer
2024-09-06
Graphic Designer - Full Time position
About us:
Swedish Nutra is the Nordic's leading supplement manufacturer, specializing in high-quality supplements. Based in the heart of Malmö, we produce Swedish Nutra and Swedish Collagen, two renowned supplement brands that sell worldwide. We're looking for a passionate and dynamic individual to join our team.
See our website: https://www.swedishnutra.com/https://www.swedishcollagen.com/
About the role:
As a Graphic Designer at Swedish Nutra, you will play a crucial role in bringing our brand vision to life through compelling and visually stunning packaging designs and creating creative materials for marketing campaigns that speak to the audiences. This is a 100% on-site position.
Key Responsibilities:
Packaging Design: Create eye-catching packaging designs for a variety of products that resonate with our target audience
Concept Development: Collaborate with the product development and marketing teams to brainstorm and develop creative packaging concepts that enhance the customer experience.
Technical Skills: Utilize design software (e.g., Adobe Creative Suite) to create detailed and accurate packaging artwork.
Amazon artworks: Design Amazon listing photos that drive brand awareness, represent the products, and ensure brand consistency throughout several marketplaces.
Marketing Materials Creation: Design a variety of marketing materials, including brochures, flyers, banners, social media graphics, email templates, and other promotional assets.
Campaign Support: Collaborate with the marketing team to develop visually compelling materials for campaigns, ensuring they effectively communicate the intended message and align with campaign goals.
Project Management: Manage multiple design projects simultaneously, ensuring timely delivery and high-quality output.
Required Skills and Qualifications:
Minimum 4 years of experience in a graphic design role with a proven track record
Proficiency in design software such as Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign.
Strong understanding of packaging design principles, materials, and production processes.
Excellent creative and conceptual skills, with the ability to think outside the box and bring fresh ideas to the table.
Strong communication and collaboration skills, with the ability to work effectively in a team environment.
Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Bachelor's degree in Graphic Design, Visual Arts, or a related field is preferred.
What We Offer:
Competitive salary
Professional growth and development opportunities.
To Apply:
Please send your resume and portfolio to pp@swedishnutra.com
