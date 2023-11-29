Grants (Outreach and Communications) Officer
Incluso AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Lund Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Lund
2023-11-29
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Incluso AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Karlskrona
, Växjö
, Borås
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking looking for a Grants (Outreach and Communications) Officer for an international organisation in Lund. This role involves work with the Grants team for an EU project. Start ASAP, 1 year contract to begin with.
Summary:
We are looking for an experienced person who will mainly work in an EU project on an environmental sustainability theme; supporting outreach, communication, dissemination, and exploitation activities. The consultant is also expected to contribute to other projects currently in the portfolio of the client.
Responsibilities
Specific-core functions:
Delivering results and tasks related to outreach, dissemination, exploitation, and communication activities within externally funded projects where the organization is a coordinator/beneficiary formally
Organization of project-related events (general assemblies, consortium meetings, workshops, webinars, outreach events, and seminars etc.) in collaboration with relevant internal/external stakeholders
Delivering project reports such as policy briefs, stakeholder engagement plans, communication plans etc.
Setting up, content creation, and maintenance of websites for Grants Team activities and the organization's external grants
Coordination of grant partners to create content and maintenance of social media channels
Supporting the Grants Team in initiating and coordinating scientific outreach activities in partner and potential partner countries
Developing and sustaining key relationships with internal and external collaborators on EU projects
Finding opportunities for greater visibility for EU project activities at the organization
Horizontal-support functions:
Supporting the grant proposers/beneficiaries on all technical and administrative support services for the proposal set-up and implementation phases
Supporting the identification of open calls and funding opportunities on the EU and national/regional level and raising awareness on external grant funding opportunities within the organization
Supporting to cost control activities for grants
Required Experience/Skills:
EU Horizon Programme project management
University education at B.Sc. level.
At least 3 years of project management work in an international setting.
Good knowledge in common norms and standards in research project funding.
Able to work in an international, dynamic and changing environment.
Personal attributes:
Respecting deadlines
Taking initiatives
Professionalism
Social and positive
Language: Excellent oral and written English skills are a prerequisite; knowledge of other European languages (especially Swedish) is an advantage.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso, on-site 100% in Lund. Start is ASAP and the contract period is 1 year to begin with.
Please submit your CV and cover letter in English as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
For more information about this role, please contact Marianne Nilsson, recruiter at Incluso. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Incluso AB
(org.nr 559002-3213)
221 00 LUND Jobbnummer
8297037