Graduate GPU Hardware Design Engineer
ARM Sweden AB / Datajobb / Lund
2024-10-23
Are you a graduate who is passionate about taking the first step in building a captivating, stimulating and rewarding technology career? We have an amazing opportunity to join our GPU Hardware team in Lund as Graduate GPU Hardware Design Engineer.
The GPU Hardware team is responsible for developing Arm's best-in-class GPU IP. The MaliTM and ImmortalisTM range of GPUs are the most sold GPUs in the world and are developed by a diverse team of highly motivated, creative and innovative engineers that dream up improvements and technology that will make our GPUs even better.
What you could be doing as a Graduate?
Be part of a growing and highly skilled design team. Working closely with dedicated and engaged colleagues from other design centers across the globe.
Directly contribute to the design of Arm's next generation GPUs, using the latest methodologies and technology.
Participate in the entire design process from deriving specifications from requirements, designing and optimizing HW blocks to RTL signoff.
Have an excellent opportunity to learn and develop your skills while shaping the future!
We are looking for individuals who:
Are working towards or completed university degree (or equivalent) in Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Computer Science or other relevant subject.
Qualities that will help your application stand out:
RTL design experience using languages such as SystemVerilog, Verilog or VHDL.
An understanding of computer architecture.
Good problem solving and debugging skills.
Effective communication in English (both written and verbal).
Some idea of verification methodologies would be nice to have.
Knowledge of computer graphics would be a big plus.
Additional Information:
We encourage early applications as we review them on a first come/first served basis. Please provide an academic transcript and a cover letter as part of your application.
In Return:
In addition to a competitive salary and comprehensive rewards package, you'll also receive the support, autonomy and opportunity to excel in your career.
With a mid-year, and year-end review you'll have two windows each year to progress recognizing the pace at which you could grow. Attend our "Grad-teach-Grads" workshops, guest speaker series and various social events to expand your knowledge. Want to take this a step further? Join our Graduate Committee and home in on your planning, networking and co-ordination skills.
You'll also be invited to our exclusive Global Graduate Conference (GGC)! A yearly occurrence exclusive for Graduates allowing you to hear from executive members, inspiring speakers and make connections for life.
