Google Cloud Platform Engineer | SEB, Solna
2025-03-20
SEB is more than just a bank with an IT function. We are a progressive tech company powered by innovation and fueled by collaboration. From Java to AI and everything in between, we offer you an impressive tech stack and several technology paths. Together we're innovating for a sustainable society and building the tech arena of the future, a welcoming space for everyone.
Join SEB's Cloud Tribe and help shape the future of scalable, secure, and innovative products by advancing Public Cloud technologies. Take on this exciting challenge and make a real impact!
About the role:
As a Cloud Engineer within our Cloud Tribe, you will join a team of 25 highly engaged peers using new technology to develop and maintain services on top of Public Cloud Platforms catering for the platform's technical Governance & Compliance. Work closely with operations, maintenance, and security of the platform. Our delivery includes guardrails, best practices, and supporting functionalities, all of which are paving the way for SEB's developers to create a modern bank in the Clouds.
As part of the Cloud Core Platforms, we offer a unique opportunity to be part of building the foundation of a paradigm change in banking. Being part of a multi-cloud tribe you will have the opportunity to gain skill and experience in multiple Public Cloud environments.
To thrive in this position, we believe you have:
• Hands on experience with Google Cloud.
• Understanding other Cloud Platforms such as AWS and Azure.
• Experience with Infrastructure as Code (such as Terraform), automation and CI/CD
• Experience with TypeScript, Bash and Python.
• Understanding of logging, monitoring and observability platforms.
• Knowledge of Agile principles
• Motivation and eagerness to learn
What we offer:
• Entrepreneurial Scandinavian environment: work-life balance, international working environment, hybrid work model, empowering and welcoming culture
• Growth culture: extensive training and learning opportunities, local and international internal mobility possibilities, long-term stability
• Modern environment: innovative company in forefront of technology, challenging, cutting-edge work, excellent office environment, agile and modern ways of working
• Additional monetary benefits: paid seniority vacation and volunteering days, allocations to Your pension fund, profit sharing programme, and additional health insurance
Do you want to be part of SEB?
Welcome to our inclusive culture, where our shared values inspire and uplift our team. We celebrate diversity and strive to ensure every employee feels seen, heard, and valued.
Since we select candidates continuously, feel free to send in your application today via the link in this ad, but no later than April the 30th, 2025.
Learn more about working at SEB: Technology | SEB
It is our fundamental belief that inclusion and diversity is crucial for our future success. We strive to have an inclusive, value-driven culture where employees feel valued, respected, and involved irrespective of who they are, what they believe or where they come from.
