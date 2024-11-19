Global Technology Engineer - Process HSS(f/m/x)
På Alfa Laval föreställer vi oss inte bara den här världen. Vi bygger den - tillsammans med våra kunder och våra partners. Genom att samarbeta påskyndar vi övergången till hållbara lösningar. Det handlar om "Advancing better" - för ditt företag, för dina medarbetare och för den planet vi alla delar.
Alfa Laval is looking for a Global Technology Engineer for Renewables and Cleantech for Process high-speed separators (HSS)
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers, and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water, and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
The shift from fossil to renewable chemicals, fuels, and plastics is just beginning, with significant growth expected soon. We aim to support this crucial development by deploying world-class separation processes and eager to share our expertise globally.
Purpose & Mission
In Business Unit Energy Separation, we are committed to separation solutions to make a sustainable difference. With our mechanical and thermal technologies, we help to solve our customers' separation challenges.
We are now reinforcing our High Speed Separators Process Sales team with a Global Technology Engineer - Process HSS to actively drive and support sales towards primarily the Renewable Energy and chemicals and cleantech area.
Who you are
To thrive in the role, you 're passionate about sustainability and to make a difference through technology. You have a background within process design and a strong interest in understanding the customers' processes.
Building success is dependent on cross functional collaboration, and you are a team player comfortable working cross organization and cultures in a truly international environment.
You are a process sales professional that is easy to work with, being able to manage complexities and opportunities in varying customer situations. You can quickly establish trust, extract the customer's needs, and position our offer right. Your quotations clearly communicate customer-appreciated values, and you interact with Alfa Laval functions globally, all from different countries and cultures.
About the job
As a Global Technology Engineer - Process HSS you will:
• Drive the sales process from lead to order directly with customers and in collaboration with sales companies
• As an expert interact with customers to promote our offering and generate leads, thereby develop the right offering for each customer, including process risk evaluation, equipment sizing and selection
• Build expertise around our technology applied in various customer processes and applications. Develop and share knowhow within organization
• Conduct internal and external field test and trainings and be able to support, guide and mentor other colleagues.
You will belong to the Process Sales team and actively collaborate with colleagues to promote the wider range of separation solutions primarily towards the Renewable and cleantech areas. You report to the Global Sales Manager. The position is based in Tumba, Sweden and requires 30-50 traveling days per year. We will be moving to new and modern premises in Flemingsberg during 2025.
What you know
You bring several years of experience within process engineering and/or sales of process solutions in an international context, preferably related to separation technologies. You also have commercial experience or a drive to develop within this area. You have a graduate degree preferably in chemical, mechanical engineering, or similar.
Excellent communication skills, and fluent written and spoken English is a requirement.
What's in it for you?
We offer a challenging position with growth potential in an open and friendly environment where we help each other to develop and create value. Your work will truly impact Alfa Laval's and the industry's future success.
For more information, please contact
Ritesh Ahuja, Manager Global Sales HSS
Divya Sharma, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Francisco Garcia, Akademikerna,
Anders Jansson, Unionen,
