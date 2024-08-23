Global Technical Support Engineer
2024-08-23
At ABB, we are dedicated to addressing global challenges. Our core values: care, courage, curiosity, and collaboration - combined with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equal opportunities - are key drivers in our aim to empower everyone to create sustainable solutions. That's our story. Make it your story.
Your role and responsibilities
We are excited to invite a service-minded and proactive Global Technical Support Engineer to join our dynamic team in Västerås. If you're passionate about electrical machines and eager to deepen your knowledge in are-as like driven equipment and grid influence, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
In this key role, you'll be at the forefront of our mission to deliver world-class support to our customers, providing timely and effective solutions. You'll collaborate closely with our sales teams, offering your expertise in electrical and thermal design to ensure we meet customer needs while adhering to environmental conditions and internal design standards. As a Global Technical Support Engineer, you will also be responsible for the electrical design of machines during manufacturing and evaluating their performance in final testing, often in front of our customers. Additionally, you'll play a crucial role in empowering our sales teams and customers by sharing your knowledge of electrical machine theory.
Join us, and take the next step in your career while contributing to cutting-edge projects in an international environment.
Qualifications for the role
To suit this role, you need to have a solid interest in technology and strong personal leadership skills.
You hold a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering with focus on electrical power and rotating electrical machines, or equivalent. Recent graduates are welcome to apply. Alternatively, you hold a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering, combined with several years of work experience from rotating electrical machinery.
As part of a global organization, fluency in written and spoken English is a must. Swedish is considered a plus.
On a personal level you are open-minded and always strive to understand customer requirements and try to find the best possible solution, based on our unique concepts.
You distinguish yourself with an analytical mind and an ability to make sound decisions regarding technical solutions.
Since you also will work closely with our sales team you need to have a helpful and service-minded attitude.
More about us
ABB Large Motors and Generators (Machines) develops, sells, designs, and manufactures large motors and generators for various applications. For four- and six-pole machines, as well as Synchronous Condensers, we have global responsibility within ABB and deliver to all continents.
Recruiting Manager Leif Bergman, +46 706 70 60 18, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Håkan Sjöberg, +46 703 96 00 02; Ledarna: Mats Wahlund, +46 767 69 80 80; Unionen: Katja Saari, +46 730 77 05 02. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Linda Lundstedt, +46 722 05 65 54.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check. We look forward to receiving your application (documents submitted in PDF are appreciated).
Welcome to apply the latest by September 15.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. #MyABBStory
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
Elmotorgatan 2
721 36 VÄSTERÅS
Västerås, Elmotorgatan 2
