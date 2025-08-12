Global SEM and Programmatic Manager
Ericsson AB / Chefsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla chefsjobb i Stockholm
2025-08-12
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ericsson AB i Stockholm
, Sundbyberg
, Sigtuna
, Gävle
, Örebro
eller i hela Sverige
Ericsson AB
Grow with us
About this opportunity:
Are you a digital media expert ready to take SEM and programmatic strategies to the next level? Ericsson is looking for a Director of SEM & Programmatic to lead our paid media initiatives, ensuring cutting-edge, AI-powered, data-driven, and impactful activations across global digital channels. As Director of SEM & Programmatic, you'll be driving digital media innovation and leveraging AI to maximize media performance. You'll work in a dynamic, forward-thinking environment where strategy, creativity, and technology come together.
This role is part of the Paid & Social Media team within Group Function Marketing, reporting to the Global Head of Paid & social media. You will play a crucial role in optimizing media investments, driving efficiency, and maximizing business growth through smart, performance-led strategies.
If you're passionate about creativity and eager to contribute to global projects, we want you on our team!
What you will do
Global SEM & Programmatic Strategy
* Lead the development of Ericsson's global SEM and programmatic roadmap, aligning with business objectives, brand direction, and digital media goals.
* Own and evolve the in-house SEM capability-establishing processes, governance, toolsets, and team structures to drive operational excellence.
* Identify innovation opportunities across AI, automation, and audience targeting to elevate performance and efficiency across digital platforms.
* Champion Ericsson's approach to intelligent media investments-blending data, tech, and creativity to deliver results.
Campaign Planning, Activation & Execution
* Manage the end-to-end planning, execution, and optimization of global SEM and programmatic campaigns across markets and business areas.
* Ensure smart audience strategies, keyword frameworks, and budget allocations across paid search, display, video, and emerging inventory.
* Collaborate closely with cross-functional teams-to integrate media efforts with business and campaign priorities.
* Work with platform partners (Google, Microsoft, DSPs) and internal teams to ensure best-in-class execution and agile campaign management.
Performance, Measurement & Growth
* Define KPIs and success metrics to evaluate media performance and business impact.
* Partner with the Marketing Analytics & Automation team to implement testing frameworks, derive insights, and enable real-time optimization.
* Develop dashboards, reporting cadence, and knowledge-sharing structures to scale learning and performance globally.
* Track industry trends and platform updates-ensuring Ericsson stays ahead of the curve in a fast-moving digital environment.
Collaboration & Leadership
* Partner with regional and cross-functional teams to establish a unified, high-performing SEM and programmatic approach across global markets.
* Serve as the organization's go-to expert for in-house paid search and programmatic, providing leadership on strategy, tooling, and performance excellence.
* Lead with a builder's mindset-fostering a collaborative culture of experimentation, learning, and innovation throughout the in-housing journey.
* Inspire and align internal stakeholders around digital media's role in business growth-translating complexity into clear direction.
* Build capability by mentoring teams and equipping them with frameworks, best practices, and training to elevate in-house digital maturity.
Skills you bring
* 8+ years of hands-on experience driving SEM and programmatic strategies-ideally in global B2B, enterprise, or tech-led environments.
* Deep knowledge of Google Ads, Microsoft Ads, demand-side platforms (DSPs), and in-housing models-including tooling, operations, and measurement.
* Strong analytical acumen with demonstrated use of automation, AI, and data insights to inform and optimize digital media performance.
* Proven track record managing high-impact media investments and vendor relationships, with a focus on efficiency and effectiveness.
* Skilled communicator and influencer-able to lead across functions, cultures, and seniority levels.
* A strategic thinker and proactive doer-capable of shaping long-term direction while navigating day-to-day execution. Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "769374-43583483". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ericsson AB
(org.nr 556056-6258) Kontakt
Menna Belacevic +46721452591 Jobbnummer
9454045