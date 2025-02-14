Global Project Coordinator
2025-02-14
Var 660:e person som går till arbetet i Sverige är en ISS-medarbetare och det är vi stolta över. Vi är ett av Sveriges och Nordens största tjänsteföretag samt har över 450 000 medarbetare världen över. Det är våra medarbetare som är kärnan i vår verksamhet och förutsättningen för att kunna leva upp till vårt syfte, Connecting people and places to make the world work better. På ISS Facility Services skapar vi platser och miljöer som bidrar till bättre prestationer och en enklare, mer effektiv och trivsam tillvaro - levererade med omtanke och hög kvalitet av engagerade medarbetare. Vill du också bli en del i vår globala organisation där ditt jobb verkligen gör skillnad?
With reference to the Global PMA Lead, we are looking for a candidate for the role of Global Project Coordinator (Global PMA Manager) to support the Capital Project Team, where you will support a highly qualified team of Project Managers who support the customer's need for execution of multiple FM projects of varying sizes and complexity. This role will ensure that the financial, commercial, administrative, reporting and coordination elements of the team will be implemented effectively and there will be close cooperation with all colleagues on the team.
The position requires you to be flexible and have a flair for challenges that can be reactive as well as planned. You will have a relevant educational background and it is important that you can communicate messages and solutions to colleagues in the team and be able to navigate at all organizational levels - both internally and externally. At the same time, you will be able to handle complex problems and solutions, and you thrive in a hectic everyday life. In addition, you need to have in-depth IT knowledge as you will be working largely with MS Office suite, invoicing and Facility Management systems.
Some of your key responsibilities will be:
• To support the financial management and control, including handling of incoming invoices, for the Project Managers in the FM and invoicing systems as well as reporting
• Ensure that the data is correct and up to date in the FM system and maintain close follow-up with individual Project Managers
• Ensure the necessary support for Project Managers on a daily basis on tasks such as; operational and financial reporting, monthly invoicing, management and oversight of the FM system, project resource allocation, commercial agreements, relationship management of supply chain, ensuring adherence to tools and processes and develop best practice, implementing local construction contracts, ensuring compliance with governance and approvals, supporting the tender process, team wide comms, liaison point for local and global project meetings, tracking PM hours / holidays / sickness
You will also be responsible for the oversight of projects managed directly by the customer and third parties
As a person, you are thorough, solution-oriented and have a logical mindset. In addition, you have the ability to see the customer's needs in a unified solution, are development-oriented and thrive in a busy environment. Another important success factor is that you must be able to plan your own work in an organization with many communication paths focusing on many different types of tasks. You are a team player, as well as a good communicator.
Furthermore, we expect that you:
• Have 2+ years of experience from similar positions
• Have a relevant bachelor degree or equivalent education
• Possess a sound understanding of project processes, budgeting, change control, HSE and construction legislation
• Have knowledge of all commercial aspects of a project with the ability to understand the key financial, material and resource variables and identify to the business where improvements can be made
• Have strong people management skills with the ability to interface with diverse colleagues and stakeholders
• Have good IT skills, as you will work with the Office suite, AutoCAD, invoicing and Facility Management systems
• Have strong written and verbal English skills. Danish / Swedish / Norwegian / Finnish is advantageous
• Are equipped with a good sense of humor
We offer
A position where you will become part of a strong team on one of ISS' Global Key Accounts, and where projects are a key element of our delivery. You will get a competitive salary, pension plan and health insurance. In addition, we emphasize that you continuously develop in your role in relation to the job, which we strive for through both formal education and professional challenges.
Your Application
We hope we have sparked your interest! You are warmly welcome to submit your application, but no later than March 12th. In your application, please attach your CV. Due to GDPR, we cannot accept applications via email.
We recruit based on competence, which means the process includes interviews and references. As part of the process, background checks will be conducted. If you have any questions about the process, please contact Key Account Director Charlotte Ekdahl: charlotte.ekdahl@se.issworld.com
.
