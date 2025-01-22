Global Product Manager Turning Indexable
2025-01-22
At Sandvik Coromant we're now looking for a Global Product Manager for our Turning Indexable product area - a strategically astute individual who will play a key role in enhancing and developing our offer. Welcome to an exciting and dynamic role, right at the heart where everything happens, where you get the opportunity to shape our offerings direction and steer its future!
Your new team
You'll join a global team with a broad organizational understanding where cross-functional collaboration is a key to success. Our culture of creative and visionary dialogues and our capability to develop solid business cases based on deep customer and market understanding strongly contributes to the success of both our customers and Sandvik Coromant!
Your mission
In this position, you set the strategic direction for Turning Indexable products, describe how it will be reached and make the necessary decisions to realize it. Being ultimately accountable for the product's commercial success, your main purpose is to improve overall sales and business growth by ensuring an attractive customer offer in line with company objectives as well as orchestrating the offer throughout its life cycle.
Furthermore, your detailed responsibilities are to:
Define the Why, the What and the When for the offer.
Set the business vision, product strategy, product roadmap and the product plan.
Direct the offer and coordinate needed actions in line with product area strategy and tactics to secure expected business results.
Set product initiatives and new product development projects.
Ensure key user needs and pain points are addressed in developing and optimizing the offer.
Develop and communicate customer value propositions for the offer.
Anchor product initiatives and project charters with key stakeholders to secure efficient execution.
Size and optimize assortment considering total cost of ownership.
Identify new business opportunities, strategic partnerships and make or buy decisions.
Investigate possible cost reductions, efficiencies and performance improvements.
The location for this position is flexible globally, preferably close to one of our sites. We offer a hybrid work set-up, allowing you to combine office and remote work.
Your profile
We're looking for a highly skilled professional with experience of working with strategy- and/or business development, preferably in a global organization. Your strong business acumen and strategic thinking enables you to navigate complex tasks and processes. With a technical understanding, you communicate efficiently with stakeholders and customers. A background in product management is strongly desirable, as is experience working with business partners in a global industrial setting. Experience with R&D and Sales processes within Sandvik is highly advantageous and your knowledge is backed by a relevant degree.
You're self-motivated and flexible, demonstrating integrity and courage while bringing a high level of energy and a proactive attitude. You're humble yet decisive, ensuring actions are well-considered and effective. Thriving in a dynamic environment, you embrace change and drive initiatives forward with a balanced approach. Your ability to manage relationships with stakeholders effectively, combined with your pragmatic mindset, makes you a valuable asset to the team. With a focus on results and a collaborative spirit, you challenge the status quo when necessary and maintain a strong commitment to achieving organizational goals.
Our culture
Innovation is in our DNA and we're proud to shape the future of manufacturing in close collaboration with our customers and partners. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career opportunities in an inspiring global environment. Meet some of your future colleagues at our career page or visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook page to get to know us further.
Contact information
Are you curious to know more about this position? Please contact Johan Ekbäck, recruiting manager, at +46 (0)70 616 12 55
We have already decided on which advertising channels and marketing campaigns we wish to use, and respectfully decline any additional contacts in that matter.
Union contacts:
Thomas Lilja, Unionen, +46 (0)70-261 04 82
Göran Norell, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)70-616 43 78
Peter Olsson-Andrée, Ledarna, +46 (0)70-222 48 55
Recruitment Specialist: Anna Pettersen
How to apply
This recruitment has an ongoing selection process, please send your application as soon as possible, but no later than February 16th, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0074665.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
.
Sandvik Coromant is part of the global industrial engineering group Sandvik and is at the forefront of developing manufacturing tools and machining solutions, with knowledge that drives the industry standards and innovations demanded by the metalworking industry now and in the next industrial era. Collaborations with educational institutions, extensive investment in research and development and strong customer partnership ensure the development of machining technologies that change, lead and drive the future of manufacturing. Sandvik Coromant owns over 1700 patents worldwide, employs around 8000 staff and is represented in more than 150 countries.
