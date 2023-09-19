Global Preboarding Project Manager
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Join Our Team as Lead for Preboarding, at Volvo Car Corporation!
At Volvo Car Corporation (VCC), our diverse team takes pride in taking the recruitment process forward with a lot of initiatives to be able to support our business in the future. We're committed to fostering inclusivity and engaging in meticulous workforce planning exercises to anticipate and meet our evolving hiring needs. We're excited to announce that we've embraced a new global role owning the Pre-to Onboarding process for all our workforce, irrespective of their roles within our factories or offices. As our Lead for Preboarding, you will be key in creating moments that matter for new hires. You will play an essential role in setting the tone for the rest of their journey with our company.
We recognize that a comprehensive preboarding experience is paramount to the triumph of our new team members. As the Lead for Preboarding, you'll craft transformative moments that forge lasting connections.
What you will do
As our Lead for Preboarding, you'll embark on a pivotal journey to redefine the way we welcome new talents into our family. Your role will encompass shaping an inspirational Preboarding experience that seamlessly transitions into their first days on the job. Your impact will resonate across our organization, setting the stage for their growth, performance, and engagement.
You will be responsible for:
• Develop and refine the Preboarding process, curating a seamless journey for every new hire globally making sure to automate the process when possible
• Collaborate closely with teams across departments ensuring alignment and delivering a unified preboarding experience.
• Collaborating with our partner digital teams to ensure timely hardware and software deliveries
• Creating compelling content worth sharing externally in collaboration with our communication and employee branding team
• Elevate our preboarding practices by incorporating innovative approaches that create engagement, growth, and a sense of belonging
• Monitor and evaluate the effectiveness of the onboarding process, utilizing feedback to ensure continuous improvement.
What you'll bring
We're seeking experienced professionals skilled in leading Change Management in a digital context. You also have proven project management skills and are capable of managing cross-functional initiatives. Your expertise covers implementations and system requirement creation with a clear focus on user experience. Crucially is your ability to manage stakeholders and virtual teams.
You are showing proficiency in handling complex processes preferably in an international environment, coupled with knowledge of HR processes.
If you also have proven experience in designing and implementing successful onboarding programs this is beneficial, not mandatory.
This is a global role, and you may need to travel on a time-to-time basis.
Who are you?
In this role we will highly value if you have a clear business understanding together with a continuous improvement mindset. Effective relationship-building across the organization, and being confident in your English communication skills with the ability to connect and engage with a diverse audience will be important in this role. You know how to make the best sense of the available data while you're open to learning new tools and you know how to visualize your key findings for your colleagues and client groups. Noticing the details that will make a difference in enhancing employee experiences for our new employees. Ersättning
