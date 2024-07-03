Global Manager Network Infra Security
AB Electrolux / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-07-03
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Electrolux i Stockholm
, Lilla Edet
, Göteborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Create moments that matter. Decode the future.
At the Electrolux Group, a leading global appliance company, we strive every day to shape living for the better for our consumers, our people and our planet. We share ideas and collaborate so that together, we can develop solutions that deliver enjoyable and sustainable living.
Come join us as you are. We believe diverse perspectives make us stronger and more innovative. In our global community of people from 100+ countries, we listen to each other, actively contribute, and grow together.
Join us in our exciting quest to build the future home!
All about the role:
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced Manager for Infrastructure Security to lead the IT Security team of 7 people with different service providers. This pivotal role involves developing and implementing the strategic direction for the evolution of our infrastructure security into hybrid environments with Cloud and Security first mindset, overseeing critical security services, and governing the overall service delivery through internal teams and vendors.
We are now looking for a great, open minded leader that respects diversity and collaboration cross the boarders with strong vision in technology and organisation simplification mindset. Is this interesting? Then here are more technical details in the domain you will be responsible for:
• Firewall Management: Develop and maintain global firewall policies
• Remote Access & Zero Trust: Implement secure remote access with a Zero Trust model
• DNS Management: Ensure the reliability and security of the global DNS infrastructure
• Network Security: Lead network security and segmentation projects
• Certificate Management & PKI: Oversee digital certificates and PKI compliance
• Email Security: Protect against phishing and malware with advanced strategies
• Web Application Security: Secure web applications with best practices and assessments
• Endpoint Detection & Response: Manage real-time threat detection on endpoints
• Data Loss Prevention: Implement strategies to prevent data loss
• Anti-malware Solutions: Enhance endpoint anti-malware protection
• Cloud Security: integrate our central security solutions & governance with cloud-native architectures and services
Qualifications:
Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Security, or a related field. A Master's degree is preferred.
Relevant professional certifications such as CISSP, CISM, or equivalent.
Minimum of 7 years of experience in infrastructure security, with at least 3 years in a managerial role.
Proven experience in cloud solutions, frameworks, migrations, and managing security in cloud-native environments.
Experience in managing global IT security projects and leading cross-functional teams.
Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to articulate complex security issues to a variety of audiences.
Skills:
Strategic thinker with a vision for future security trends and the ability to integrate them into business objectives.
Strong leadership skills with the ability to motivate and guide a team.
Analytical mindset with strong problem-solving abilities.
Up-to-date knowledge of the latest security practices, trends, and technologies.
Proven ability to manage and govern third-party service providers to ensure high-quality outcomes.
This is a full-time position, based at our Global Headquarters in Stockholm (Sweden), Warsaw (Poland).
Regardless of the chosen location, you will be part of a dynamic international team where English is the natural language.
Benefits highlights:
Flexible work hours/hybrid work environment
Discounts on our award-winning Electrolux products and services
Family friendly benefits
Insurance policy plan
Extensive learning opportunities and flexible career path
As part of Electrolux, we will continuously invest in you and your development. There are no barriers to where your career could take you.
Find out more on:
ElectroluxGroup: https://www.linkedin.com/company/electrolux/life/lifeatelectrolux Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Electrolux
(org.nr 556009-4178)
Sankt Göransgatan 143 (visa karta
)
112 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Electrolux IT Solutions AB (556095-0197) Jobbnummer
8784468