Global Manager - Commissioning Management, Hvdc
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Västerås Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Västerås
2025-01-13
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Västerås
, Smedjebacken
, Solna
, Stockholm
, Ludvika
eller i hela Sverige
The opportunity
The HVDC Commissioning management team in Sweden is seeking a Global Manager to lead, support, and develop individuals, the group, and the team. In this role, you will be part of the HVDC unit, leading a team of Site Commissioning Managers.
This role offers you the opportunity to enhance your expertise in HVDC technology and leadership skills in a dynamic environment. You will have the chance to influence multiple projects with your decision-making, accelerating the energy grid transition on a larger scale. Developing solutions for our global customers and working with our market-leading technologies will enrich your work and mind. We are looking for someone ready to take on this challenge with a proactive and innovative approach!
In this role, you can be based in either Västerås or Ludvika, Sweden. The role requires you to travel internationally occasionally.
How you will make an impact
Manage a team of Commissioning Managers across various countries, taking responsibility for recruiting, training, and providing strategic leadership
Ensure high-quality deliverables and execution according to project plans
Take ownership of short-term and long-term planning for the Commissioning management scope of HVDC projects globally
Maintain department interfaces and drive Scope and Division of Work discussions with other departments and customers
Decide and implement management strategies and continuous improvement projects with the management team, reviewing existing processes and identifying new ones
Support tender work for commissioning scope, ensuring commitments to customers are met in accordance with contracts
Your background
University Degree in a relevant area, such as Engineering or Business Administration & Management
Experience in engineering scope from design, testing, or commissioning project stages, and/or experience in a people manager/leadership role is required
Experience in HVDC/FACTS technology or AC substation commissioning work in high-complexity plants is an advantage
Fluency in English is required; additional language skills are an advantage
Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to coach others in the commissioning area
Ability to work according to relevant legislation and standards with a pragmatic and smooth approach
What We Offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More About Us
Welcome to send in your application! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis so do not hesitate to apply already today.
Recruiting manager Claes Eriksson, claes.e.eriksson@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Ingrid Schjelderup, Ingrid.schjelderup@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy (Västerås/Ludvika) Jobbnummer
9098521