Global Heavy Business Manager
Kalmar Solutions AB / Ekonomichefsjobb / Ljungby Visa alla ekonomichefsjobb i Ljungby
2024-12-03
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kalmar Solutions AB i Ljungby
, Stockholm
, Kramfors
eller i hela Sverige
Kalmar is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services.
We're making every move count
Are you ready to drive innovation and growth in the heavy equipment industry? Kalmar is seeking a dynamic Global Heavy Business Manager to develop and lead our third-party product offerings. This pivotal role encompasses end-to-end responsibilities, from profit and loss management to cultivating strong partnerships.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Take ownership of Profit and Loss (P&L) for our third-party equipment offerings
Manage orders, sales, profitability, and cash flow
Forecast financial outcomes and contribute to Kalmar's strategic planning
Oversee order and pipeline management in collaboration with regional sales teams
Serve as the relationship manager for third-party equipment providers, handling contract negotiations and monitoring performance
Train sales teams and dealers to become experts in products, processes, and customer interactions
Directly engage with customers, manage RFQs, deliver presentations, and close deals.
What you'll need to succeed
Education:
Master's degree in a commercial or engineering field, or equivalent experience.
Experience:
At least 5 years of experience in a relevant business, sales, or product management role.
Competencies:
Fluent in English, with excellent presentation and communication skills
Hands-on, flexible, and customer-focused, with a proactive approach to problem-solving
Strong interpersonal skills, capable of engaging with stakeholders at all levels
Commercial acumen and financial understanding
Highly organized, adaptable, and professional, with a passion for delivering results.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
Interested to join?
Apply today by submitting your CV and let us know why you're the perfect fit for Kalmar. Together, we're making every move count
Kalmar (Nasdaq Helsinki: KALMAR) offers a wide range of industry shaping heavy material handling equipment and services to ports and terminals, distribution centres, manufacturing and heavy logistics. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kalmar operates globally in over 120 countries and employs approximately 5,200 people. In 2023, the company's sales on a carve-out basis totalled approximately EUR 2.0 billion.www.kalmarglobal.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kalmar Solutions AB
(org.nr 556014-5418), https://www.kalmarglobal.com/
341 32 LJUNGBY Jobbnummer
9042596