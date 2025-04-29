Global Head of Development to Ingrid Capacity
Do you want to be part of facilitating the green transition? Do you thrive in a dynamic, fast-paced environment where your actions drive meaningful change? Do you enjoy solving hard problems together with ambitious people? If this sounds like you, this could be a perfect match.
Join us to facilitate the green transition
Electrification and the transition to fossil-free energy create fantastic opportunities for us as individuals, as a company, and for society at large. However, it also creates challenges, especially for our energy system. Ingrid Capacity is a new kind of energy company on a mission to shape the future of energy. We challenge conventional energy models with intelligent energy services for grid operators and users. By uniquely combining software, hardware, and commercial innovation, we tackle one of the biggest bottlenecks to the energy transition: electricity grid constraints. This enables us to accelerate electrification and contribute to a more resilient, competitive, and sustainable energy system. Our impact is here and now. Since our founding in 2022, we have built a leading electricity trading and optimization platform, commissioned and now operate over 200 MWh of large-scale energy storage facilities, and have an additional 340 MWh under construction across Europe. Today, Ingrid Capacity is in a rapid growth phase.
About the role
As the Global Head of Development, you will play a pivotal role in Ingrid Capacity's growth across Europe. You will manage the development of renewable energy assets, overseeing the entire process from market entry to the development of ready-to-build projects.
Key responsibilities:
Business Origination: Own, build, and manage Ingrid's pipeline and development process across all target markets.
Team Leadership: Lead the European development team, prioritize actions, and recruit key resources.
Project Development: Guide the team from site identification to Ready to Build (RTB).
Coordination: Ensure seamless collaboration across internal functions and with external parties.
Risk Management: Own the risk matrix throughout the development pipeline.
Partnerships: Source and manage new partnerships in target markets.
M&A Support: Assist in coordinating M&A activities, including project and asset valuation.
Strategy Collaboration: Work closely with Ingrid's strategy team on market entry strategies.
Stakeholder Relationships: Maintain and nurture strong relationships with key stakeholders across target markets.
Your experience and skills:
Over 10 years of experience in the development of energy projects.
Proven track record of effectively leading development teams in Europe.
Fluent in English, both verbal and written.
University degree in a relevant field such as finance, business, engineering, or management.
Personal attributes:
Highly driven and results-oriented, with the ability to prioritize across timelines and markets.
Strong leadership abilities, comfortable working across cultures.
Structured mindset, ensuring development processes and procedures are followed and improved.
A generalist with a comprehensive understanding of project development facets, from identification and licensing to legal, finance, and tax aspects.
What we offer
At Ingrid Capacity, we are not just employees; we are pioneers, visionaries, and catalysts for change. We are at the forefront of the global energy transition, dedicated to shaping the future of power generation. Our company is more than a workplace; it is a platform for innovation, where we dare to push boundaries and turn bold ideas into reality.
We firmly believe that the foundation of any successful company lies in its culture. At Ingrid Capacity, we understand that building a thriving organization demands more than just technology and innovation; it requires a company culture firmly rooted in trust, growth, and the ability to learn from mistakes. We believe that skills can be nurtured in a variety of contexts, starting from within oneself and growing together with people we trust. We are also serious about the wellbeing of our colleagues and having fun together, and with regularly hosted social activities and group training classes, we create a workplace where we can truly thrive.
Application
Sounds like a match? Don't be a stranger and welcome to apply! We'll make selections on an ongoing basis and finalize the recruitment as soon as we've found the perfect match.
We look forward to hearing from you!
