Global Category Manager - Engine & Engine Systems
Cargotec Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Ljungby Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Ljungby
2023-01-27
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cargotec Sweden AB i Ljungby
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Markaryd
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. We believe in collaboration, delivering on our promises and that people make the difference.
Making your next move count
We are looking for an experienced Global Category Manager - Engine & Engine Systems to join our international Kalmar family.
The Global Category Manager is responsible for global sourcing decisions for assembly plants and service offering in the USA, Poland, and China as well as supply management for Engine and Engine Systems consisting of multiple business units globally. This position will lead the global category responsible team as well the cross functional team that creates, implements and directs the Global Category Strategy. The Category Manager will drive the category strategy and translate business strategy into an aligned strategy, incorporating the Kalmar Operations and Sourcing strategy into the category strategy. The Engine and Engine Systems Category leader will drive the strategy across and influence synergies among divisions globally through the category strategy.
This is a global position with OPTIONAL location and you will report to the Global Category Director Power Solutions.
Main tasks and responsibilities
Develop, drive and implement the Kalmar Engine & Engine System Strategy incorporating all requirements from key stakeholders
Align category strategy with sourcing, supply chain, assy plants, R&D and business requirements
Strategic Supplier Selection aligned with the Category Strategy
Support New Technology development through suppliers
Drive supplier KPI's including Quality, Delivery and Cost
Incorporate sustainability into strategy
Assure warranty coverage and claim suppliers
Lead Supplier Relationship Management
Assess Supplier Qualification
Attain Category Market Intelligence and share with the businesses
Proactively identify risks and develop mitigating activities to reduce exposure
Optimize the global Engine & Engine System supply base
Optimize the global Engine & Engine System footprint
Negotiate and then implement Supplier agreements based on cross functional team identified requirements
Provide support to all Center of Excellence and Sourcing Transformation initiatives
Reduce Working Capital
Deliver yearly cost reduction and performance targets aligned with Kalmar target objectives.
What you'll need to succeed
Education
Bachelor's degree in Sourcing, Supply Chain Management, or Engineering,MBA preferred.
Qualifications
At least 8 years of experience in Procurement, Strategic Sourcing, and Supply Management
Sourcing experience with powertrain products.
Knowledge:
Full understanding of cost breakdowns
Understanding of the supply chain and cost drivers for the category
Knowledge of Strategy building and implementation.
Experience
Management experience gained in a large multinational company with a matrix organizational structure essential
Budget and business plan development and implementation
Experience with Category Strategy development and implementation
Experience sourcing Engines/components, Transmissions/components is an asset.
You possess strong negotiation and relationship building skills and establish a successful collaboration with key stakeholders and ability to maintain relationships at the executive level. You also have strong presentation and writing skills. Ability to gather relevant information systematically; consider a broad range of issues or factors; grasp complexities and perceive the relationship among problems or issues; seek input from others. You are an expert in building an effective team committed to organizational goals; foster collaboration among team members.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
With us, you will have the opportunity to realise your potential and become an important member of our global team.
More benefits:
We offer a competitive salary and comprehensive benefits package geared to boost health and wellbeing
All our employees are offered comprehensive Learning & Development opportunities, annual development plan and career progression opportunities
In most of our positions, you have flexible working hours and hybrid work (combination of remote work and on-site work).
At Cargotec, you will join a truly international working environment and support making global trade faster, smarter and more sustainable - smarter cargo flow for a better everyday.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Nievelyn Tecson, Global Category Director Power Solutions, by email at nievelyn.tecson@kalmarglobal.com
If you are excited about this opportunity, please submit your application by 20th February 2023.
Please note that the recruitment process for this position is coordinated by our HR team part of Cargotec Business Services based in Bulgaria.
Please note that the interview process may begin before the closing date of the job posting.
Kalmar is part of Cargotec
Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to the heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com
Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,500 people. www.cargotec.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-02-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cargotec Sweden AB
(org.nr 556014-5418), https://www.kalmarglobal.com/
Movägen 1 (visa karta
)
341 32 LJUNGBY Jobbnummer
7388514