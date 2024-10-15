German speaking Customer Support Agent part time 50%
KappAhl Sverige AB / Kundservicejobb / Mölndal Visa alla kundservicejobb i Mölndal
2024-10-15
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos KappAhl Sverige AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Kungsbacka
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Are you interested in fashion, are service oriented, and master German and English? Do you want to contribute to our goal of offering our customers the best service experience? Kappahl Group is now looking for you who wants to work in Customer Support, at our Head Office in Mölndal. Apply today!
Kappahl Group exists to create a responsible world of fashion. We promise our customers fashion made with less and made for more.
We offer you
You will be part of the Customer Support team and be located at our head office in Mölndal. You will be Kappahl and Newbie's voice out to our customers but also the customer's voice to us and will also have close contacts with other departments in our organization.
Our mission is to provide an outstanding customer experience by delivering quick, accurate responses and ensuring a seamless shopping journey. In this role, you will be responsible for identifying the best solutions for each customer interaction, handling inquiries related to product assortment, advice, orders, complaints, deliveries, and sustainability. Communication channels include phone, email, chat, and social media, with business hours from Monday to Friday, 09:00-17:00.
Your profile
As a person, you have previous experience in customer support across different contexts. You are passionate about delivering exceptional service and providing a first-class customer experience. Experience in retail, especially within the fashion industry, is a plus. You thrive in a fast-paced environment, maintaining a professional and empathetic approach even in stressful situations. It's an advantage if you also have some experience in copywriting to support our e-commerce department with translations to german.
In this position, we are only looking for applicants with fluent in German and English in both speech and writing. It is a merit if you also speak Swedish.
You recognize yourself in our values - Inclusive, Courageous and Joyful!
Are you interested?
The position is a part-time employment of 50% with placement at our head office in Mölndal.
Kappahl Group celebrate diversity and strive to eliminate all forms of discrimination. We are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees and candidates.
You apply easily by answering a few questions and attaching your CV (please refrain from sending us your personal letter). We apply continuous selection.
/#LI-HYBRID
Founded in 1953 in Gothenburg, Sweden, the Kappahl Group is a leading fashion chain in the Nordics, with around 360 Kappahl and Newbie stores in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Poland and the UK, and online in more than 20 markets throughout Europe and Asia.
We want to make a difference in the fashion world and to lead the way by always keeping our promises: taking care of the world around us and minimizing the environmental impact for each garment. And at the same time fulfil our employee promise "We promise you the right to always be yourself - a place to belong". The Kappahl team consists of some 4,000 colleagues in eight countries, all with different backgrounds, ages, skills and styles. Our common motivation is to create a responsible world of fashion and offer fashion to a wide variety of people and lifestyles. A responsible fashion that feels right, for the bearer and for the world we live in. Today, more than 85% of the products are made of certified and/or preferred materials. Our goal is 100% by 2025 and Kappahl Group's overall climate goal is to halve the value chain's climate emissions by 2030.More information at www.kappahl.com. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kappahl Sverige AB
(org.nr 556060-4158), https://www.kappahl.com/ Arbetsplats
Kappahl Jobbnummer
8957694