Geomatics/Geoinformatics Engineer
2024-12-01
Job title
Geomatics/Geoinformatics Engineer for Dioptra Longitud Teknik AB
The role of measurement manager with us means coordinating and leading our team of measurement consultants and personally participating in the execution of measurement technical and quantity regulation tasks, both in the field and with accounting. You will support our measurement consultants regarding planning, execution of assignments, and customer contact in ongoing projects.
General requirements:
• Deep understanding of the geospatial, infrastructure, and civil engineering markets.
• High social skills with a genuine interest in building relationships, creating new customer contacts, and building on our existing customer relationships.
• Ability to respond to and support your team members in a responsive, non-prestigious, and patient manner and be motivated by seeing others develop.
• Driven by being a role model for employees and clients and ensuring quality in our projects.
• You are meticulous and cost-conscious and see the importance of good planning and follow-up.
• Holding B category driving license.
• Good knowledge of spoken and written English.
Technical requirements:
• At least 10 years of production experience in geomatics, geospatial, infrastructure, civil engineering, or precise measurements.
• Holding a bachelor's/ master's degree in geomatics, geodesy, geoinformatics, or civil engineering.
• Solid skills, experience, and knowledge of working with engineering design software packages such as AutoCAD, Civil3D, Recap, Revit, Novapoint and Infraworks.
• Strong skills and background in 3D project simulation, Advanced 3D modeling, and BIM processes.
• In-depth experience collecting and processing various geo-datasets and proper coding skills for automating such processes, preferably using C++, C#, or Python programming languages.
