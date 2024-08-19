Gardening work
2024-08-19
Jobbjustnu:A gardening company in Malmö is looking for service-oriented, reliable, skilled people for garden maintenance for private houses for the season. Our expectation of the candidate is to have experience in this type of work, for example pruning fruit trees, trimming hedges, removing weeds and moss, mowing, planting, mowing grass.
The working language is English, Swedish. Understanding Swedish language skills is beneficial.
You need to have a driving license "B". If you have your own car, you can use it, we can pay compensation.
If you want to apply for the job, write about yourself and submit ett foto: info@vivapartners.se
Viva Partners Sverige AB
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-18
E-post: info@vivapartners.se
