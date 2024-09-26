Game Security Engineer
Embark Studios AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2024-09-26
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Embark Studios AB i Stockholm
As a Game Security Engineer at Embark you will be part of the Security team focusing on creating a safe and secure environment for our gamers and all Embarkers to build awesome games. The Security team at Embark is a small centralized team being responsible for everything-security (Information & Cyber) and anti-cheat. The role of Game Security Engineer includes driving our anti-cheat efforts mainly for two of our projects as a starting point.
You'll be spending a lot of time building protection capabilities, identifying new risk areas, working together with game teams and backend teams and technically driving the anti-cheat.
Your passion for technology and games is what is driving you to great success. By being curious and experimental you aim to solve problems in a game-changing way.
Example of responsibilities
Deploy tools and services for preventative and detective anti-cheat capabilities in our games
Conducting debugging and reverse engineering on cheats and exploits using tools like IDA and/or Ghidra
Review and assess client/server code to identify flaws and improvements
Advance game security products, keeping up with changes in our games, technology, and the attacks we face.
We would love if you have
Documented experience in windows kernel development
Documented experience in code obfuscation techniques
Good understanding of x64-86 systems programming
Experience in game development (preferably in C++ & Unreal Engine)
Worked in an engineering organization with CI/CD, scalability, and automation, etc.
Experience from working in an agile environment and care about processes, development, reliability, and responsible experimentation
A creative and curious mind
Professional English communication skills.
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our "Open Application." Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Embark Studios AB
(org.nr 559172-3019) Arbetsplats
Embark Studios Kontakt
Simon Taylor simon.taylor@embark-studios.com Jobbnummer
8921950