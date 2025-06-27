Game Designer
Play'n Go Sweden AB / Formgivarjobb / Växjö Visa alla formgivarjobb i Växjö
2025-06-27
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Play'n Go Sweden AB i Växjö
Job title: Game Designer
Job Details
Hours: Full Time
Location: Fully remote. This opportunity is open to you if you can legally work remotely from Malta, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Hungary.
Contract: Permanent
At Play'n GO we enjoy a flexible freedom to shape our own days. Everyone we hire is unique and every role we fill has certain performance expectations. The day-to-day challenges of work and life will be unique to you but our commitment to helping you find a balance will never vary.
From the GO
At Play'n GO our purpose is to entertain. Our pleasure is in working with people ready to make a difference that lasts. We are pioneers. We were the first entertainment supplier to recognise the potential of gaming on the GO and create the innovative mobile games which supercharged our industry and inspired our name. Today, Play'n GO is the leading gaming entertainment supplier to casinos in regulated markets the world over. And we are still growing.
With growth comes opportunity. This could be yours. Are you ready to help us face challenges and find solutions that get us both to the next level of excellence?
What the role entails
For you, this is more than a key role of keeping track of the tracks and the deadlines. This is a unique opportunity to help bring innovative, high-tech entertainment, your skills, and a growing global brand, to the next level of excellence.
Some Key Responsibilities of our Game Designer:
Define the player journey, owning the UX and UI design to ensure games are intuitive, engaging, and enjoyable.
Collaborate closely with the Art Director, Mathematician, Producer, and other team members to guide game development from concept to release.
Create and maintain clear, detailed design documentation, including design concepts, UX flows, and UI wireframes.
Playtest builds regularly and deliver constructive, actionable feedback focused on improving the player experience.
Contribute original ideas and help push creative and gameplay boundaries while meeting Play'n GO's high standards.
What we ask of you
For this role, the Game Designer is expected to have the following:
Hands-on experience in game design, ideally in the video slots or casino games space.
Strong understanding of UX/UI principles and player psychology, with a player-first design mindset.
Excellent communication skills, with the ability to write clear documentation and present ideas effectively.
Collaborative spirit, able to align cross-functional teams around a shared creative vision.
Experience mentoring junior designers or providing creative guidance to others.
Tools & Skills You're Comfortable With Design & prototyping tools such as Figma, Adobe Creative Suite, and Miro.
Project management and documentation platforms including Jira, Trello, Confluence, Google Docs, and Microsoft Office.
Version control systems like GitHub for collaborating with development teams.
Solid grounding in math and statistics to support game balance and design precision.
What's in it for you?
If you feel great, you'll do great. Our employees know that their package of benefits, activities, and initiatives are some of the most generous in the industry. From challenges to chill outs, the fun we share at play helps inspire excellence from the go.
Apply now to find out more. It's your best move. This opportunity will remain open until we meet the right candidate.
GO for it.
We believe the way forward relies on well-regulated gaming and player safety. Our commitment to this sets the standard for our industry. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-12-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Play'n Go Sweden AB
(org.nr 559127-2975) Arbetsplats
Play'n GO Jobbnummer
9406425