Game Designer - Sharkmob AB

Sharkmob AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö2021-04-07Our Malmö studio is currently working on an action-packed AAA project and we are now looking for a person who will own and develop various features for the game. You will work to design, implement and iterate on game features in this 3rd person shooter game. This includes working together with artists, coders and designers to make our features fun, believable and rewarding.We think that you are someone who likes to find creative solutions and doesn't mind thinking big and ambitious, while keeping focus on the production realities. You have a good grasp of both the hard and soft values involved in making the player experience as fun as possible. Feedback is core to your work, and you are good at giving, receiving and acting upon it.We offer you the opportunity to be part of a growing studio and to develop your skills together with a highly experienced team. At Sharkmob we value teamwork, trust, motivation and setting colleagues up for success. We believe that is key to making great games and creating a healthy work environment.ResponsibilitiesDriving the design and development of gameplay features in the game.Designing game features that are entertaining, engaging and rewarding.Making sure the features and systems work well together with other game loops.Work together with the team to iterate on features, take initiative for improvements and feedback on all aspects of the game.RequirementsProven experience of working with game design.An understanding of game features from idea to design, implementation and balancing.Good written, spoken and visual communication skills.A good grasp of what makes games fun and enjoyable.Excellent collaboration skills.That little extraExperience of large game productions using Unreal Engine.Experience working with third person games.Experience from working on survival games.Besides being a part of our amazing crew - we have more great perks to offer. You can find them here! ( https://career.sharkmob.com/pages/benefits) Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse2021-04-07Lön enligt överenskommelseSista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-24Sharkmob AB5677330