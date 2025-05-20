Function Owner within E-mobility
Scania's R&D department is transforming to become part of TRATON Group R&D. TRATON is a group of strong brands with a shared mission: transforming transportation together to create the future of sustainable transport solutions. Within TRATON, we include MAN, Scania, Volkswagen Truck & Bus, and International. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Together, we have the power to transform transportation.
Our values - customer first, respect, team spirit, responsibility, and elimination of waste - are at the heart of everything we do.
Role Summary
As a function owner within Charging System and Power Distribution you are responsible for user functions related to charging of our battery electric vehicles (BEV). A user function is a complete functionality at the vehicle level viewed from the end-user perspective. It is designed to meet the needs of the end-users, and to enhance their user experience.
User function owners are responsible for overseeing the development, implementation, and optimization of charging services and related functions. This role involves collaboration with various departments and teams to ensure seamless integration and functionality of charging solutions.
Job Responsibilities
As a function owner you own the charging user function in totality. From drafting the concept, ensure implementation and validation, preparing customer release and collecting the feedback, you are responsible the works are executed correctly in a timely manner
You also:
Lead the development of user functions related to charging services, ensuring they meet the needs of the users and align with Scania and TRATON's needs.
Collaborate with various departments and teams to ensure seamless integration and functionality of charging solutions.
Oversee the implementation of user charging functions, including both onboard and offboard systems.
Who You Are
You are probably some or all the following:
A person who takes initiative and takes responsibility for your deliveries.
A clear communicator.
You are interested in how the vehicles work from a system perspective.
Some valuable skills and experiences that could help in the day-to-day work include:
EV Charging related experience.
Experience with standards like ISO15118, DINSPEC_70121, IEC_61851 is an added advantage.
Requirement Management (RM) - Methods and exposure to RM tools.
Functional/System Architecture - (System Engineering Process e.g. MBSE).
Experience in High Level Design (HLD) and breaking down the HLD to Detailed Design.
Exposure to Change Management Process.
Experience in working with Embedded Systems - OSI Model is an added benefit.
Experience with CAN, LIN protocols or something similar and tools like CANOE, CANALYZER is an added benefit.
Project Management and leadership skills.
If you feel that you do not tick all of these boxes but still believe you would be a good fit for the role, please send in your application anyway! We believe that the right person is more important than the exact right experience.
We welcome applicants from all backgrounds - your unique experience and perspectives is valuable to us.
This Is Us
You will become part of a team of 15 people with the plan to grow during the year. We are responsible for developing the charging system and charging related user functions. Your future colleagues come from all over the world - leading to a very diverse and global work context. Everything we do is focused on electrification and developing solutions for sustainable transport solutions!
As a manager I believe in creating value together as a strong and high performing team. Magic does not happen behind a screen in a virtual meeting, but rather at the coffee machine in a fika-break between the meetings. I love seeing people working together to solve complex issues, and I think I have done so since I was young and played a lot of different sports - where being part of a team has always been the common denominator in what I have chosen to do in my free time.
Within TRATON Group R&D, you are an important part of something bigger. Joining us means gaining access to the ins and outs of the entire transportation industry. As part of a global team of industry experts, you get to think bigger, experience more, and reach further. Being bigger also means being stronger. Together with our brands, we have the collective power to transform transportation.
We Offer
We offer a dynamic, flexible workplace with hybrid work options, including Scania Sergel and Midway hubs. With a structured development plan and courses, TRATON Group R&D supports your career growth both locally and internationally.
Benefits include wellness allowance, TRATON result bonus, flexible hours, and company car leasing. We also host events for employees and their families, and Stockholm residents enjoy direct access to Södertälje via Scania Job express buses.
Application
Your application should include a CV and any relevant certificates. We welcome all applicants and strive for diversity in our recruitment processes.
Apply as soon as possible, no later than 2025-06-03. Screening will take place on an ongoing basis during the application period. Logical and personality tests may be used as part of the selection process, and a background check may be required for this role.
If you have questions or would like more information, please contact:
Vinod Sampangi, Function Owner, vinod.sampangi@scania.com
or
Johanna Lehander, Unit manager, johanna.lehander@scania.com
