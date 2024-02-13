Function Developer
Carabiner AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2024-02-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Carabiner AB i Göteborg
Are you someone with function development experience and looking for a new challenge? Do you like to realize and exceed customer visions for automotive functions. Do you want to work in an entrepreneurial technology excellence company? Then this role could be for you.
About the role
As a Function Developer, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and implementing specific functions or features within vehicles.
You will design and develop automotive functions based on customer visions and attribute requirements. You will work closely with software, hardware, and system development teams to integrate and verify the developed functions into the vehicle's overall system.
You will also ensure that all developed functions comply with industry standards, regulations, and safety requirements, such as ISO 26262 for functional safety in automotive systems.
As a Function Developer, you will need strong communication skills in order to communicate effectively with stakeholders to provide updates on function development progress, address concerns, and gather feedback for continuous improvement.
About you
You have a University Degree in Electrical Engineering, Physics, Computer Science, Mechatronics, or other relevant technical field of study. You have a minimum of 3 years of experience working within function development. For this role you need to have a strong understanding of automotive systems, and customer needs, as well as a holistic view, excellent problem-solving skills and requirement engineering.
You also have strong communication skills and are excellent in English, spoken and written.
Meritorious:
Protocols: CAN, LIN, FlexRay
ISO 26262
Classic and Adaptive AUTOSAR
Experience from model-based development
Experience from development of autonomous drive, vehicle motion control, driver assistance systems or electromobility
Experience from systems engineering
As a person
You have high integrity and appreciates diversity in the workplace. You have strong communication skills, are a reliable team player and comfortable taking the lead when needed. You enjoy both collaboration with different stakeholders as well as the freedom and responsibility to act independently. You have a strong customer focus and work in a structured way.
About us
Carabiner is an engineering company with its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden. We offer engineering services for development of embedded systems with technological excellence in functional safety, system development and software development.
We strongly believe in empowering and respecting diversity, different perspectives and experiences to reach our goals and create a great place to work. We have a current consultant representation of more than 40% female, a result of our continues work towards a balanced workforce. We believe that this drives equality and fosters a dynamic and inclusive environment both at Carabiner and in our clients' offices.
What we offer
Here at Carabiner, you will join a highly specialized and diverse team and develop your skills in a dynamic working environment, and having fun while doing so. Our homely atmosphere mediates the importance of teamwork and individual contributions.
We at Carabiner believe in investing in our employees, by offering our consultants access to an individual training pot, bonuses, free vacation between Christmas and New Year 's eve and also generous health allowance.
At Carabiner, transparency, job security and fair working conditions for all our employees is of highest priority, therefore, Carabiner is a member of Teknikföretagen and has signed on to the collective agreement with relevant labour unions.
How to Apply and Connect
Is this you? Do not wait with your application! We welcome your application already today but no later then 18th of March, 2024 at the latest.
Apply by sending your CV to career@carabiner.se
. Mark your application with 'Function Developer 2024'.
For questions regarding the position please contact our Recruitment Manager Victor Holkert at victor.holkert@carabiner.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-14
E-post: career@carabiner.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Carabiner AB
(org.nr 559022-4258), http://www.carabiner.se
Korsgatan 7 (visa karta
)
411 16 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8468532