Fullstack Developer to Effektify
Double AB / Datajobb / Halmstad Visa alla datajobb i Halmstad
2023-06-06
, Laholm
, Båstad
, Falkenberg
, Ängelholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Double AB i Halmstad
, Lund
, Borås
, Malmö
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige
Do you also wish you could say you were involved in Spotify's infancy, or that you contributed to the code behind PayPal? Now is your chance. We have the technology, but we need you to help us in democratizing it.
Are you an experienced Fullstack developer with a special place in your heart for Frontend? We have an opportunity with the potential for you to build something you'll be proud of for the rest of your life.
The thing is - we're building something that hasn't been built before, an ambitious and scalable product that is unique of its kind - and we're in the middle of an incredibly exciting beta phase where we need your skills and tech savviness.
About the role
As a developer with us, you will develop services based on a growing range of modern technologies. Our tech stack today includes PHP 8, MySQL, Javascript, Linux, and HTML/CSS (SASS + bootstrap) but we're eager to hear your thoughts and ideas.
This role is dynamic and involves great opportunities to influence what should be built, what tech stack to use, and what paths to choose going forward.
We are primarily looking for the right person but if we were to set up a wish-list, it would look something like this:
Several years of experience in system development for the web.
Comfortable in modern javascript frameworks like Vue.js, Angular, React, and similar.
Good knowledge of and experience with relational databases.
Comfortable with HTML, and CSS and enjoy design and usability issues.
Fluent in both Swedish and English, spoken and written.
To be an absolute jackpot for this role you also have:
Solid experience in programming in PHP and PHP frameworks, especially Laravel.
Relevant experience in NoSQL databases.
Relevant experience in machine learning/AI.
Good knowledge of Linux, DevOps, and/or Cloud solutions like AWS/GCP
Who you are
We believe you are solution-oriented, ambitious, and driven. You collaborate well with other team members and enjoy working towards common goals. Finding and trying new techniques thrills you and leaving the code in better condition than you found it in comes naturally to you.
You are curious and want to keep learning, you don't hesitate to spread your wings - even if it means biting off a little more than you can chew from time to time.
Joining a growth journey at a tech company at the forefront of the industry excites you and a flexible fast-moving workplace is a place where you can thrive.
About our product
Effektify is a platform for streamlining business marketing. Innovative technology and machine learning give our users a deeper understanding and full control, the platform is a digital CMO in their pockets. We are now entering a very exciting phase to further develop, scale up, and at the same time launch more services on our platform.
We'd love to tell you all about it when we meet! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Double AB
(org.nr 556940-1846)
Nässjögatan 12 (visa karta
)
302 24 HALMSTAD Arbetsplats
Effektify Kontakt
Ansvarig rekryterare
Fredrik Johansson fredrik@doublecloud.com Jobbnummer
7856027