Fullstack Developer AI-Powered Construction Tech (Stockholm)
Amazive AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-03-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Amazive AB i Stockholm
About Us amazive is building the AI-native future of construction quoting. Our platform automates takeoff and quoting for complex industries. We analyse construction drawings, extract specifications, and generate accurate quotes in a fraction of the time it takes today.
We're a Stockholm-based team building in a domain that is high-stakes, document-heavy, and ripe for transformation. If you're excited by applying AI to hard, real-world problems - this is that role.
The Role As a Fullstack Developer at amazive, you will work across the entire stack to design and deliver the features that power our platform. This includes everything from the frontend experience our customers use daily, to the backend pipelines that process construction documents, extract structured data, generate quotes, and integrate with ERP and CRM systems.
You will have real ownership over the product, make meaningful technical decisions, and help the team ship fast without sacrificing reliability.
This is a Stockholm-based, full-time permanent role.
What You Will Be Doing
• Build and maintain fullstack features across our web platform - from responsive frontend interfaces to robust backend APIs and data pipelines.
• Work on the systems that process construction documents (PDFs, drawings, specs), including document parsing, information extraction, and structured output generation.
• Contribute to LLM-powered features for understanding fenestration specifications, product configurations, and pricing logic. * Build and maintain integrations between amazive's platform and customers' ERP/CRM systems, ensuring reliable, accurate data flow in production.
• Take ownership of features end-to-end: from scoping and design through deployment, monitoring, and iteration.
• Contribute to infrastructure and architecture decisions to ensure the platform evolves sustainably. * Review code and collaborate closely with the team to maintain high engineering standards.
Who You Are
• Experienced building and shipping modern web applications across the full stack.
• Solid backend skills in Python and/or Node.js, with experience owning APIs and data pipelines.
• Comfortable working on frontend interfaces using React or similar frameworks.
• Familiar with cloud infrastructure and deployment practices (AWS, GCP, or Azure).
• Some exposure to AI/ML tooling or LLM-based features in production is a plus, but not required.
• Experience integrating with third-party systems such as ERPs or CRMs is a strong plus.
• Clear communicator who can work closely with customers and translate domain requirements into solid technical solutions.
• Proactive and pragmatic - you take ownership and know how to balance quality with speed.
What We Offer
• Permanent, full-time employment (40 hours per week)
• 25 days annual leave per the Swedish Annual Leave Act
• Health, life, occupational injury, and pension insurance in accordance with Swedish standards
• A role at the frontier of applied AI - solving a concrete, high-value problem with a small and driven team
How to Apply
Send your CV and a short cover letter to alexandra@amazive.se
with the subject line "Fullstack Developer".
amazive is an Equal Opportunity Employer
We believe great teams are built on diversity of thought and experience. We welcome people of all backgrounds and do not discriminate based on race, colour, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, age, disability, or any other characteristic protected by law. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-28
E-post: alexandra@amazive.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Amazive AB
(org.nr 559315-9758) Jobbnummer
9803438