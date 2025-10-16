Fullstack Developer - frontend
Rasulson Consulting AB / Datajobb / Boden Visa alla datajobb i Boden
2025-10-16
, Luleå
, Älvsbyn
, Piteå
, Kalix
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Rasulson Consulting AB i Boden
, Luleå
, Umeå
, Mark
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
We are looking for a full-stack developer with a focus on frontend development to join our cross-functional Digital Logistics and Warehousing team. In this role, you will work in a modern tech environment alongside product owners, architects, and fellow developers to build scalable, business-critical solutions that support logistics planning and execution processes. The team develops solutions using technologies such as Typescript, React, Kotlin, Spring Boot, REST APIs, and a microfrontend/microservice architecture, with a strong emphasis on event-driven design.
You will play a key role in developing systems and integrations that optimize inbound and outbound supply chain processes. This is a hands-on development position with high exposure to business systems and operational workflows - perfect for someone who is curious, a quick learner, and thrives in a dynamic, fast-changing environment.
Required Technical Skills:
4+ years of frontend development experience, preferably with Typescript and React.
Experience with microfrontends.
2+ years of experience in Spring Boot and REST API development.
Experience in building event-driven systems and working with microservices.
Nice-to-Have Experience:
Experience working closely with stakeholders to develop iterative solutions.
Knowledge of supply chain processes such as shipping, inventory, and warehouse management.
Experience in the process industry.
Familiarity with data modeling and working with data platforms.
Who You Are:
You are a fast learner and motivated by solving complex problems.
You thrive in dynamic environments where you need to work iteratively to find solutions.
You are a hands-on developer who is proactive and comfortable working in situations where not everything is predefined.
You are team-oriented, collaborative, and genuinely curious about how technology can support real-world operations.
You have a strong desire to create structure where there is none and an interest in working with architecture governance.
If you're looking for a role where you can work with modern technology to shape complex business processes within logistics and warehousing, and you want to contribute to building innovative solutions in a rapidly evolving environment, this is the perfect opportunity for you.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
E-post: Yahyosaid299@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Rasulson Consulting AB
(org.nr 559322-0733)
961 61 BODEN Kontakt
Yahyo Said yahyo.said@rasulson.com 076 310 18 26 Jobbnummer
9560918