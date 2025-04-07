Full Stack AI Engineer Specializing in Visual/Generative AI
Mirai söker för kunds räkning:
A Full Stack AI Engineer - Specializing in Visual/Generative AI
Are you excited about bridging the gap between cutting-edge research and real-world impact?
Do you thrive in fast-moving environments where your work shapes the future of creativity?
We're a Stockholm-based startup on a mission to re imagine how marketing and AI work together. We're building a next-generation creative tool powered by generative AI.
We move fast, stay curious, and embrace experimentation. Now we're looking for a driven AI Engineer who's eager to explore, build, and innovate with us.
What You'll Do
R&D and Exploration
Stay at the forefront of visual and generative AI developments.
Prototype, test, and evaluate new models that expand what's creatively possible.
Run experiments to drive innovation and bring fresh ideas into the product.
Build and Deliver
Write clean, scalable code to implement state-of-the-art ML models.
Build infrastructure for training, fine-tuning, and deploying models at scale.
Develop and maintain the data pipelines powering our AI.
Continuously monitor and refine deployed models to improve performance and output quality.
About You
You Have
A degree in Computer Science or a related field (Master's/PhD is a plus).
3+ years of practical experience working on machine learning, especially visual/generative AI (e.g., diffusion models, transformers).
A strong foundation in ML theory and applied techniques.
A track record of turning research into production-grade systems.
Solid Python skills and strong programming fundamentals.
Bonus Points For
A passion for creative tech and pushing the boundaries of what AI can do.
Contributions to research, open-source, or innovative AI projects.
Experience with diffusion pipelines or generative models.
Deploying ML systems to GPU-accelerated environments.
A mindset focused on delivering value-not just perfecting algorithms.
What You can expect
The chance to shape a transformative AI product from the ground up.
A collaborative, ambitious team that values speed, creativity, and curiosity.
Founding team salary and equity, backed by world-class investors.
A centrally located office in Stockholm.
A company where AI isn't an add-on-it's the heart of everything we do.
Let's build the future of creativity together.
