Fuel Station Supervisor
Costco Wholesale Sweden AB - Malmö / Lagerjobb / Malmö Visa alla lagerjobb i Malmö
2025-03-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Costco Wholesale Sweden AB - Malmö i Malmö
Supervises coordinates, communicate and upholds the level of operations in this department. Encourages employees to achieve higher productivity while keeping outstanding member service standards. Monitors gas pump, storage tanks, cleans and manages spills. Responds to potential emergencies.
Inspects pumps and all equipment for problems, assists and informs members as needed, monitors flow and directs traffic moving through the petrol station.
Enforces national fire codes and Costco safety policies such as no smoking, ignition turned off, filling storage containers. Responds to alarms appropriately. Use of fire extinguisher as needed.
Monitors cleanliness of station, including dispensers, data shed, islands, pavement, trash.
Monitors fuel deliveries, ensures safety precautions and completes all documentation.
Leads, schedules, and provides training, encouragement, advice, and feedback to Gas Station employees. Reviews employee timecards, participates in employee reviews.
Researches area competitive pricing using private vehicle documents report into computer daily.
Performs daily inspections of all equipment. Performs routine maintenance, changing filters and nozzles controls open and closed signs.
Cleans gas spills using neutralising agent and/or absorbing cloth, disposes of materials in secure containers.
Loads pump receipt tape and ribbons.
Inspects, performs, documents and arranges for all routine equipment maintenance.
Contributes to the administrative obligations to support the Manager. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-04
E-post: costcocareers@costco.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Costco Wholesale Sweden AB
(org.nr 559300-7148), http://www.costco.se
Vassvägen 27 (visa karta
)
232 61 ARLÖV Arbetsplats
Costco Wholesale Sweden AB - Malmö Jobbnummer
9204641