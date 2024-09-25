Fpga Developer
2024-09-25
VIPAS is Hiring: FPGA Developer
Join VIPAS AB and unlock new opportunities as an FPGA Developer in the thrilling world of IT consulting!
About VIPAS:
At VIPAS AB, we harness the power of technology to transform business processes. Our mission is to align advanced technologies with your business goals for creating scalable and efficient solutions. Whether it's FPGA development, Java, or Python, our team is committed to guiding organizations through the latest tech innovations with confidence and a forward-thinking approach.
Role Overview: FPGA Developer ResponsibilitiesAs an FPGA Developer at VIPAS AB, you will play a crucial role in our engineering team, focusing on the design, development, and optimization of FPGA-based solutions. Your collaboration with cross-functional teams will be key in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that meet diverse client needs.
Design and implement digital circuits using FPGA technology.
Develop and optimize VHDL/Verilog code for various applications.
Perform simulation and testing to ensure system functionality and performance.
Work closely with hardware and software teams for seamless integration.
Troubleshoot and resolve any technical issues as they arise.
Essential Qualifications and Skills for FPGA Developers Expertise in VHDL for FPGA design.
Proficiency with GIT for version control and Jenkins for continuous integration.
Hands-on experience with Matlab for simulations and modeling.
Linux proficiency for development and deployment.
Familiarity with tools like Quartus, Vivado, and Radiant.
Experience with project management tools like Confluence and Jira.
Requirements: Location: Must be able to work on-site in Stockholm, 5 days a week.
Language: English proficiency is required.
If you're ready to take your FPGA skills to the next level, apply now and be a key player in our team!
Why Work with VIPAS AB?At VIPAS AB, we offer competitive employment packages in line with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Working here provides exposure to multiple industries, with ample opportunities for growth and professional development. Our inclusive environment fosters innovation and offers exciting projects in sectors like telecom, automotive, retail, and banking.
Application ProcessIf you're ready to bring innovation to life with VIPAS AB, we invite you to apply by submitting your resume and cover letter. Become a key player in driving technology advancements with us!
Note: Applications are reviewed continually. We recommend applying promptly as assignments may close before the posted deadline.
Apply Now!
Feel free to contact us at careers@vipas.se
for further information or assistance with the application process. Join us and be part of a vibrant team propelling modern IT solutions forward!
Please feel free to reach me at swathi.hr@vipas.se
& contact me at +46764341371
Please ensure you have Sweden PR/citizenship or a Sweden work permit to be eligible for this position.
