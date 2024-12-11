Fpga Designer
2024-12-11
Qamcom is growing and we are looking for FPGA designers to join Qamcom in Lnköping!
Qamcom Research and Technology is a dynamic hub of innovation, offering specialist consulting services and product development with an emphasis on intelligent, connected systems. Our expertise spans a wide range of areas including sensors and radars, image and signal processing, embedded HW and SW, multi-modal AI analytics, and wireless communication systems, as well as application software, edge-cloud infrastructure, and functional safety.
Our team possesses the comprehensive skills necessary to develop complete products for serial production. We can take ownership of every aspect of the development chain from the initial design to the final product.
About the roleWe are looking for an FPGA designer who have experience from design of complete products. You will be part of a highly experienced international team and will typically work closely with our customers to identify requirements and needs, define the product's functionality and do algorithm selection, implementation choices and life cycle considerations.
We work closely with our customers in an agile framework and in cross-functional teams where self-motivation as well as teamwork are essential components.
Who are you?
Minimum 6 years of experience from designing FPGA or a PhD within a suitable field
VHDL, Verilog and/or SystemVerilog
Experience of working with industrial electronics and FW for embedded systems
Knowledge in modern verification methodologies like constrained random- assertion- and coverage-based methodologies
Deep knowledge of modern FPGA technologies (e.g. AMD, Altera)
Fluent in English
Swedish work permit (or citizenship)
Meriting qualifications for this position:
Knowledge about testing, both in production and during development
Knowledge of implementing Signal Processing application in RTL
Experience in creating System Architectures decisions for efficient implementation.
Knowledge about electronics (PCBA) manufacturing and its processes
Qamcom OffersWe are proud to offer a work environment with highly competent and experienced colleagues. We create teams with a unique blend of high academic competence and rich industry experience. In our in-house projects we often create cutting-edge system solutions that encompass hardware, software, and algorithms tailored for industrial and medtech applications. Hence, we provide the possibility to apply advanced technology in various product development projects focusing on a variety of business segments like medtech, industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT and AI.
Additionally, a sample of general benefits are listed below:
Competitive insurance and pension program.
Generous parental leave (90% of the salary).
Wellness policy (up to 5000 SEK/year).
Leasing of a bicycle and option for an employee car (electric or hybrid).
Join us at Qamcom, where your expertise will contribute to shaping the future of technology and innovation. Ersättning
