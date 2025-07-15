Fpga Cad Developer
2025-07-15
A skilled Python developer is needed for a hybrid role based in Stockholm. The focus of the assignment is to refactor and rewrite existing automation scripts in order to enhance performance, improve code readability, and ensure long-term maintainability.
The ideal candidate has solid experience with Python programming and has previously worked in environments related to FPGA or ASIC development flows. This position requires both strong technical ability and a structured approach to working with and improving existing codebases.
The role allows for hybrid work, combining on-site presence in Stockholm with remote flexibility.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector.
