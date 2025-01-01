Food delivery drivers - Götene
2025-01-01
, Lidköping
, Skara
, Skövde
, Mariestad
Är du glad och tycker att vara ute? Då har vi perfekt tjänst för er som förare matleveranser i Västerås stad. Skicka din ansökan redan idag. Som bud kommer du att ansvara för att leverera mat från restauranger till kunder och sprida glädje.
Are you an outdoor person and like to do cycling or drive? If yes, then we have a perfect job for you. We are hiring drivers for food deliveries in Götene City. If you are interested then send your application today. As a courier, you will be responsible for delivering food from restaurants to customers.
Task:
Must have a smartphone
Accept maximum orders on the app, received from restaurants, and deliver to the customers.
Cannot deny any order on the app if it is shown.
Qualifications:
Driver's license for a passenger car (minimum B driver's license).
Or have a cycle to deliver the food.
Good driving habits and the ability to drive vehicles in a safe and responsible manner.
Ability to navigate and plan routes using Google Maps.
If you are interested and want to be part of our team then please send your application at:
Skicka ansökan till:hirelinkab01@gmail.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-31
E-post: hirelink02@gmail.com
