Fleet Associate
2024-07-24
Are you eager to develop in a dynamic environment filled with exciting challenges and endless possibilities? If yes, then saddle up because we've got the perfect opportunity for you! We are looking for a Fleet Associate to join our Stockholm team and support our riders to make their work even better. To succeed in this role we believe you have great communication and interpersonal skills, and can't wait to develop within the pink q- commerce company on everyone's lips. Apply today!
WHAT YOU WILL (BUT NOT ONLY) DO
Perform rider training, development and follow-up
Be responsible for staffing and scheduling of riders within your area
Support team leaders in their work with riders
Supporting daily operations from rider recruitment to coaching on site at the Rider Hub
Supporting Rider Hub reception
Undertake official visits to the zone for compliance checks and additional purposes
YOU ARE
Flexible - Since you will be working in a very fast paced environment, it's a no-brainer for you to be flexible and adjust quickly to new circumstances
Natural communicator- Since you will make a lot of phone calls, we expect you to be comfortable with your communication skills
Multi-Functional team player experienced in all aspects of general teamwork - You understand the importance of great teamwork and help your colleagues when needed
Analytical and data driven - You base your decisions on data and is used to back your arguments with strong analyses
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
High School or University degree
Comfortable with leadership roles
Fluent in either English or Swedish in both speaking and writing (any other language is considered a plus)
Previous experience in similar work is considered a plus
Good computer skills (Google Sheets and more)
Start date: As soon as possible.
Working times: flexible working hours/days (20-35 hours/week, working hours can be between 6:30-00:00, will include weekends)
Our selection process is continuous and the ad may close before the recruitment process is completed if we've moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
