We're looking for a skilled, motivated, and flexible Fleet Associate within Rider Payments to join our central logistics team. Are you a hands-on person who strives for excellence, development opportunities and wants to make a significant impact on our company's success? Then this job is for you!
WHAT YOU WILL (BUT NOT ONLY) DO
Assembling and ensuring that the riders are getting the correct payment
Executing on operational procedures such as rider follow ups, scheduling of riders.
Supporting riders
Supporting management with payments data
YOU ARE
Flexible
Team worker
Very detail oriented
Hands-on (you get things done!)
Analytical and data driven
Result oriented
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS
Fluent in English both in speaking and writing (Swedish and any other language in addition is a plus)
Experience in similar work considered as a plus
Good computer skills (Google Suits, meriting if you know SQL)
Meriting if you know accounting and swedish tax laws
Start date: As soon as possible.
Working times: Usual working hours are 09.00-18.00 monday - friday but you can also have flexible working hours/days (can include weekends, working hours can be between 07:00-23:30)
Our selection process is continuous and the ad may close before the recruitment process is completed if we've moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
Our recruitment process will include the following:
Interview - Let's get to know each other a bit better!
Case interview - Do your magic and meet us face to face.
Reference check - Almost there!
BENEFITS
Central office locations
Awesome AWs and (pink) parties
Opportunity to grow within the company
