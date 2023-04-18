First line manager Connected Functions
2023-04-18
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.Do you want to develop new challenging technology and the people that create the change?
Within Scania Connectivity at Scania Research & Development, we are looking for you who want to take on the role of a Manager for group Connected Functions.
We offer you a position in a dynamic work environment with lots of opportunities to influence the future of connectivity.
The group is responsible for map functionality in Scania vehicles, providing solutions for the navigation system and related map software functions such as predictive cruise control. We are also working with V2X, creating the IoT landscape. The connected functions (also including positions, alarms etc) are developed both in the onboard telematics unit and in the Scania cloud setup. The functions we provide are used by customers using both conventional drive trains and electrified vehicles.
Assignments
You will be responsible for the Connected Functions group with the strategic overview of the connected functions strategy together with the technical management as well as creating and maintaining sustainable and productive teams.
Many functions are created in close collaboration with other parts of R&D and also our sales and marketing departments. The group operates in projects with urgent deliveries and more strategic deliveries. Hence you will have a good opportunity to broaden your network and have good visibility within R&D.
You will work closely with your manager colleagues within Connectivity and contribute with your experience to the management team's work such as strategic planning and organization development.
Your profile
You are a natural and proven leader with strong management and leadership skills and want to develop your leadership continuously. As a leader, you have a lot of enthusiasm and you are eager to see the results and to see your group members grow. You communicate expectations and know that feedback is crucial to creating the right conditions for groups and individuals to succeed.
To succeed in this position, you need to be strong in building teams, cross-functional work, be communicative, show drive and initiative and be energized by challenges.
We are looking for you who have a can-do mentality combined with an analytical mindset and structured way of working. An interest in the customer is important. You take your own initiative, can act decisively when necessary and have the capacity to handle several tasks in parallel.
You have a graduate degree in engineering or equivalent and have experience of leading software development in an industrial setup. Are experienced and interested in agile system development, connectivity, embedded development and AWS. You communicate fluently in English and if you don't already communicate in Swedish, you should have the ambition to do so.
Knowledge about Scania and Scania 's methods and processes is meritorious.
Consider this challenge to be your dream job. If you are interested and feel that you have a fair share of what's mentioned above, then please apply!
Me as your leader
As a manager for the section Connectivity I am driven by our values, I like to work visionary and to get results. The most important part for me is to create an environment where we all can constantly develop and try new angles and share ideas. To be different is a necessity and I believe in creating a balance between being profesional and have fun at work. I offer to make my best to celebrate your success and future achievements.
Scanias offer
We offer a dynamic, agile and collaborative environment where your knowledge and skills are highly valued. You will be encouraged to take initiative and dare to try new things as part of an agile and empowered development team.
Scania's culture is characterized by openness, diversity and respect for the individual. The people who work here are our most important asset, so we will invest in you to help you grow with us.
As a Scania employee, you are offered several benefits in addition to personal and professional development opportunities. These benefits include a mutual bonus, leasing car, occupational pension and flexible working hours. If you live in Stockholm, we offer direct bus service between Stockholm and Södertälje, Scania Job Express.
More information
For more information, please contact Nina Olsson, Head of Connectivity ECC, +46 70 315 08 78.
Application
Welcome with your application as soon as possible but at the latest 2nd of May. Your application shall include a cover letter which tells us why you are interested in the position, your CV and copies of your degree diploma /certificates. Selections will be made on an ongoing basis throughout the application period.
Please notice that for this position, we might conduct a background check for the final candidate.
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com. Ersättning
