Firmware Engineer - Fixed Dome Cameras
Axis Communications AB / Datajobb / Lund Visa alla datajobb i Lund
2024-01-11
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Axis Communications AB i Lund
, Malmö
, Helsingborg
, Kristianstad
, Linköping
eller i hela Sverige
At Axis Communications we are passionate about creating a smarter and safer world! Do you want to be part of a team developing new products and features using cutting edge technologies? We are now looking for a Firmware Engineer to join the Fixed Dome Firmware team at our HQ in Lund, Sweden.
Who is your future team?
You will be an important part of our Firmware Team at the department Fixed Dome Cameras where we develop, deliver, and maintain the software for a large range of Axis products.
You will be collaborating with co-workers from different disciplines, such as Linux Platform software, image quality, mechanical design, electronics, production test and more.
As a Firmware Engineer at Axis, you will play an essential role in the development of our new products. You will work together in teams with other dedicated engineers, from all parts of the embedded Linux stack in our network video products.
At Axis we collaborate closely and have a friendly team spirit, ensuring an agile development of market-leading products. We believe in sharing knowledge and insights, which is a big part of our culture.
The Fixed Dome Firmware team consists of a mix of junior and senior engineers working together in an open climate. As a firmware engineer you take ownership of the project/s you are working in and take joint responsibility in ensuring all the projects in our department move forward and meet their targets. We succeed at this working as a team.
What will you do?
* Be an important part of our product development projects, developing network connected devices
* Analyze, design, and write software for features in our upcoming products
* Configure and adopt AXIS OS, our own Linux based OS, to our next generation of products
* Troubleshoot and solve issues wherever they are, from Linux kernel drivers to applications.
* Optimize our embedded system performance
* Continue the thrilling development path to keep launching new competitive products and solutions!
Who are we looking for?
We are looking for a team player that loves challenges, have a great passion and curiosity for technology, and loves solving problems in a team-focused atmosphere.
We also believe that you have a personal drive and are inspired by working in an environment of openness, creativity, trust, commitment, playfulness, and encouragement. As Axis values teamwork, it is important that you contribute with a good spirit and welcome the agile working methodologies used in our projects.
We'd love to hear that you have:
* An engineering bachelor's or master's degree in computer science, physics, mathematics, engineering or equivalent
* Linux system programming, user space, kernel space and device drivers knowledge
* Experience with C and/or C++ programming.
It's a bonus if you are interested in:
* Debug tools, GDB, Valgrind
* Scripting, shell, python, perl
* Low-level programming, e.g using Micro Controllers (MCU)
* Continuous integration, version control using Git, build tools
* Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Deep Learning.
What Axis has to offer
Openness is the core of who we are. Our most important asset is our ability to cooperate. We have realized that great ideas can come from anywhere. Therefore, we encourage everybody to contribute and innovate towards our vision. If you are a person that likes to get involved and make a difference, you will find a home with us.
Axis offers great benefits, e.g. flexible working hours, classic Swedish "fika" Friday afternoon, morning fika every day, corporate bonus, physical training grants, insurances and your very own Axis bicycle. As a global company we offer relocation assistance if needed.
We also provide a brand new training facility free for every Axis employee. You can see it here Axis HQ
We believe in sustainability, equality and inclusion. Read more here
Ready to Act?
Apply today, we evaluate applications continuously. We are looking forward to seeing you! If you have any questions don 't hesitate to contact hiring managers Jim Kangerud or Lotta Wennolf at +46 46 272 1800. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-02-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "R-120635". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Axis Communications AB
(org.nr 556253-6143) Arbetsplats
Axis Communications Jobbnummer
8385302