Fire Safety Engineer
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg
2024-12-04
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
You now have the opportunity to join our team and be part of supporting product updates from the early studies to implementation. We are looking for a team member who can assist in product updates related to the fire safety area. This role involves working closely with our feature leader and collaborating with engineers, manufacturing representatives, aftermarket teams, and other stakeholders.
Job Description and Responsibilities:
As a Fire Safety Engineer, your primary responsibility is to prevent fire or thermal events and minimize their consequences. You will support our product owners and customers in ensuring safe and reliable installations. This includes working on various vehicle types such as Diesel motor installations, Battery Electric Vehicles, Fuel Cell Electrical Vehicles, and Complete Cabs. Experience and knowledge in one or several areas of the automotive industry related to these fuels/drivelines are highly advantageous. These areas include:
• Diesel / LNG
• Battery Electric Vehicles and the Energy Storage System (ESS)
• Hydrogen, including Fuel Cells or combustion engines
• Heat management and hot spots
Typical work tasks in this role include:
• Developing test plans and methods for fire safety and executing those plans.
• Developing and establish installation requirements for fire safety.
• Coordinating external fire tests with organizations like RISE or similar institutes.
• Supporting engineers with material and installation questions for components or systems.
• Assisting safety and installation audits.
• Conducting competitor analysis.
We believe that you are:
This position requires daily communication with a large number of people, so we are seeking someone with an open attitude who can build a strong network to accomplish tasks. You should be able to handle multiple activities in different areas simultaneously. Having an interest in learning and personal development, as well as the ability to effectively communicate and work towards goals, is essential. Knowledge of fire protection is a requirement and some experience in writing/reading reports and legal texts will be beneficial in this role. We believe that you have a master of science in a relevant field or experience that we view as equivalent.
If you have any questions regarding this position, feel free to reach out to hiring manager Kenneth Hvenfelt kenneth.hvenfelt@volvo.com
We look forward to your application!
Please apply no later than the 17th of December.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
