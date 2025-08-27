Finnish-speaking Customer Support
2025-08-27
Are you passionate about helping people and solving problems? Do you speak fluent Finnish and want to be part of an international and innovative company? Then this role could be the perfect match for you! We are now hiring a Finnish-speaking Customer Service Representative to join an exciting position within customer support in Solna, Sweden.
About the CompanyYou will work for one of Europe's most well-known fintech companies, a global leader in payment solutions and e-commerce services. This is a fast-growing, technology-driven organization that helps millions of customers every day to make smooth and secure online transactions. The company is recognized for its innovative culture, international environment, and strong focus on customer experience.
About the RoleAs a customer service agent, you will handle customer inquiries in Finnish and English via phone, email, and chat. Your main responsibility is to identify customer needs, provide guidance, and deliver professional solutions in a clear and helpful way.
The position starts with a paid introduction training, ensuring you feel fully confident before taking on customer cases. You will also benefit from ongoing training and excellent opportunities for career development within customer support, administration, and related areas.
What We Are Looking For Completed high school education (or equivalent)
Fluent in Finnish and English, both spoken and written
Strong communication skills, problem-solving mindset, and a customer-first attitude
Previous experience in customer service, call center, support, or other service-oriented roles is an advantage, but not required
What We Offer A fully paid initial training program
Secure employment with a collective agreement
Competitive salary and benefits
Career growth opportunities within customer service and support
Modern offices in central Solna with a positive and international work environment
This is a full-time position (100%) with working hours scheduled Monday to Friday, between 08:00 and 18:00.
ApplicationDoes this sound like your next step? Apply today! We interview candidates on an ongoing basis, and the position may be filled before the application deadline.
